13 Clothing Tips to Look Slimmer in 2020

Are you over-indulging on your coveted treats and shunning the gym during this lockdown? Now you must be getting panic attacks! Relax! You can still look slim and sexy at that big event and strut down the street with those elegant pair of shoes.

So this time, choose your clothing wisely and feel pertinent to take A-list style advice that will create an incredible effect on your look.

13 unrivaled clothing tips to flaunt a slimmer and glamorous look

1. Feel elegant with shapewear

Let’s get back to those old-school fashion days. The gazillion types of vintage stretchy swaggers like Spanx can actually make you look hotter and slimmer. The right body shapers like slenderizing briefs, camis, boy shorts, or full-body outfits hold you tight and help you flaunt your style like a diva. Click here to check somebody’s shapers for yourself.

So this time, try a seamless bodycon dress or clingy skirts, or an elegant evening gown to define your waist beautifully, expand your derriere, and slim your thighs. What else you want?

2. Long and fit are in vogue

Do baggy clothes make me look fat? Yes, love! It does! Ditch those slack clothes that add unwanted volume and make your silhouettes bigger.

Instead, let’s try a fashionable street stunner look with straight dark jeans from Levi’s that perfectly hit your ankle. Elongate your beautiful body by pairing it with ankle boots, pointy flats, or smart heels.

3. Maxi Skirts comes to your rescue

Well-cut maxi skirts, unfortunately, make you appear lean and beautiful. Pick the best version that creates an illusion of a long vertical line accompanied by balky pockets, stylish broad waistbands, plates, or even beautiful layers.

A top fitted t-shirt with a chic leather jacket or anything dark in color will add a glamorous touch to it. How can we forget high heels or wedges underneath?

4. High-Waist bottoms look classy

You must be thinking that higher-rise jeans get a bad rap. But a slenderizing piece can trick the eyes of the onlookers by making your elevated waist visible.

A cropped top, a tailored blouse, or even a tee along with the slim fit jeans like Sofia Vergara brand with added spandex offers your desired stretch and flow. Ditch garments that come with elastic waistband and embrace the one with a zipper fly.

5. Figure flattering leggings for long and lean legs

Formals are forever classy. But when you try to flaunt your femininity with style by wearing figure-flattering leggings, you should match the color with a chic pair of shoes.

Pair it with an elegant skirt or a designer tunic type top from the house of Gucci or Louis Vuitton and add some playfulness with transcendent color contrast.

Now let’s check out some of the best slim styling rules followed by almost every fashionable celebrity.

6. Shift to heels with a low-cut vamp feature

If you decide to wear shorts, cropped pants, skirts, or any other dresses, heels with a low-cut vamp feature spontaneously slenderize and elongate your leg. A low vamp is a particular portion of your shoe that usually cuts across the feet at the front.

Look for pumps with thin heels and pointed toes. A two and a half inches heel runs brilliantly and makes your appearance slimmer, and clothes fall better.

7. Why do we look skinner in black?

This is the oldest trick from the book. Head-to-toe black is the best slender illusion enhancer. Apart from this eternally choicest option, you can always opt for darker hues like navy, green, or oxblood.

Does grey make you look fat? We will suggest you stay away from pale shades and keep each silhouette tailored and crisp.

8. Swing your enigma with vertical stripes

Fashionistas often ask, how should I dress to look slim and tall? We all know the common fashion folklore that the long lines of vertical stripes make you look wider.

A classic, well-fitting Breton-striped shirt flatters everyone if tucked into a tailored skirt from Dior or dark jeans of Calvin Klein.

9. Cinch with a stunning, slender belt

Cinch dresses with a lean belt define your waist in a flattering way. On the other hand, a thick one can almost cut you in half. It can make you look stumpy. So while styling, don’t forget about this slimming rule.

10. Highlight your style with bright color assets

Black is classy, but we cannot always depend on one shade. In that case, you can mask all your problematic areas with this particular shade.

For instance, let say you are not thrilled with your beautiful legs but always love your upper body. In that case, a pair of black well-fitted pants matched with a bright-colored blouse looks amazing.

11. Hide some portions with classic black

Hiding midsections, hips, or arms with a stylish black blazer or a silky button-down or a well fitted flat sweater paired with a bold skirt or color jeans make us return to the old school days fashion rules that work perfectly.

12. Can a bra make me look slimmer?

Yes, it can. But please don’t pick the wrong size like most of the girls. Slugging breasts can always make you appear larger. So there should be enough space between your chest and waist to make you look slimmer and fit.

Are you hunting for a solution? It’s time to head towards the nearest lingerie store, and this time, let a pro professional take the measurement. You will also understand how to pick the right bra size.

13. Flaunt your subtle glow

You won’t believe it, but if you are happy from the inside, it will automatically reflect on your outer beauty and help you look hotter and slimmer.

You can try a fake spray tan on your arms, legs, neck, and shoulder to tone it beautifully. A dusting bronzer on your forehead, nose, and cheeks will add a glamorous touch.

Take-home advice – Some figure-flattering bonus tricks

Apart from this know-how, you can flaunt your femininity with a long stylish coat like Kim Kardashian or a flared skirt like Kate Bosworth. Tight ankle boots, sparkly belts, and monochrome styling tools like a long skirt, flattering blouse, and luxe fabrics are considered hourglass silhouettes. Don’t hesitate to try these classics for a streamlined look.