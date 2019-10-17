Clueless about How to Create a Good Email Marketing Campaign? Here are a Few Tips

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Although putting together a good email marketing strategy isn’t really rocket science, it can be a little tricky even if you have read up on it enough. Although you may be well aware of the various concepts, this state of confusion usually occurs because you fail to use these concepts in a manner that leaves you with a result-oriented this type of marketing campaign.

There is much more to creating a campaign than just writing text, putting in some images, finding your list and hitting send. It’s the minor nuances that count. For instance, if you struggle to optimally engage your target audience, a good validation service (eg. EmailListVerify.com) really helps.

Other than this, here are a few tips you can take advantage of.

Know what you want to achieve

Are you interested in advertising a new product or needs RSVPs for an event? Simply want to enhance return visits? Whatever it may be, know what you want to get done with a campaign. This gives you better clarity on what to put into it and who to send it to.

Ensure that you can be easily recognized

Send your business campaigns from your business name only. If you have a close bond with your readers, only then use your own name. Remember, no one is going to take you seriously if you use an irrelevant or unprofessional personal email ID. It only does nothing but damage your credibility or worse, is treated as spam.

The details lie in the subject line

After the ‘from’ name, the subject line is the first thing readers notice. So make it catchy, make it count. Keep it short and relevant. You can even think about slipping in a little humor to make people really sit up and take notice.

A/B test your emails

Having multiple templates so you can test different versions of your subject line, content and design are important. Through A/B testing, you can seamlessly understand which temple works and which you need to turn a blind eye towards.

Other than this, try to put in first names in your email salutations, use an attractive design and layout, put in prominent call-to-action buttons and schedule emails so you are in touch with your customers without being too in their face. Above all, use a good tracking tool to see how your hard work pays off and incorporate this feedback into your future campaigns. Rest assured, you are sure to come up with an efficient marketing campaign that is bound to work wonders.

The importance of email subjects

The subject line makes a big difference in how people perceive the content. The subject line is what has to catch the reader’s attention, and it will be the first thing that people see in the mailbox.

Writing a subject line for marketers is not very unlike writing a catchphrase for an advertisement and should be at least 30 characters to 50 characters. There are a few notable points one should remember.

Urgency

It is a good idea to have the subject convey a sense of urgency to make the reader take action now, which in this case will be opening the email. Words like “deals for today” or “Only for the holidays” make the reader believe that that offer is valid for just for a short time.

Subject line data

When the client is reading the subject line, there must be a promise of some value or benefit or rewards for the time spent on reading the email. Experienced copywriters claim that out of all the time that spent composing the email, half of that time should be dedicated to the headline. It is the only way to convince the person that it is a worthwhile read.

Subject lines, which are short and less than 30 characters, were seen to be very effective and had high open rates. Interestingly, subject lines which were more than 90, 100 and 20 characters also had very high open rates. This goes to show that short and attention-grabbing subject lines work well; also lines, which are long and descriptive, fare very well in this mode of marketing.

Keywords

It is important to study keyword placement in the subject line. Keywords like “newsletter” does not garner as much of a response; however, words such as “deals” and “alerts” have higher open rates for campaigns. Keywords selection is based on the algorithms which dictate which keywords are trending.