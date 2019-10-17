What School Doesn’t Want Its Own Customized Apparel?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Looking for an easy way to help all of your students get into Spirit Week? Try ordering customized apparel!

With custom-made apparel, your students will be able to show off their academy on campus and around town. It’s great for your students, and your school, too.

Keep reading to learn more about why you should get custom clothes.

1. School Pride

By far the biggest reason to get custom clothing is to promote school pride. Nothing screams “I love my school!” like having bleachers filled with kids wearing school shirts.

This pride can go far beyond their academy days, too.

Your students will make lasting memories during their time at this stage of life. Having a physical reminder of that time is a great way for them to look back and remember what meant and did for them.

This is why T-shirt quilts are so popular today. While most people won’t fit into their school shirts for too long, they’ll love being able to have them around and keep warm with them.

2. Event Promotion

If your school has a large event that’s open to the public, customized apparel is a great way to promote it. You can make hats to give out to people as promotional materials or offer free custom shirts for those who attend.

Since people love getting free stuff, this is a great way to bring more people to your event. And, at the same time, you’ll be promoting your institution and future events.

3. Fundraiser

Many struggles to cover the rising costs of school supplies. That makes it difficult to continue to offer high-quality educations and the extracurricular activities that many students enjoy.

So, why not start selling customized T-shirts to your students and their family members and friends as a way to raise some extra money for your educational institution?

4. Safety on Trips

When you have a group of students going together on a trip, it can be difficult to keep track of all of them, especially in public places. With custom apparel, all of your students will match which can help keep them safe.

For younger kids, this is also a great way for them to quickly be identified if they do wander away from the group.

5. Great Prizes

What better way to reward excellent grades, regular attendance, or good behavior than with custom clothes? You can also use our embroidered shirts as prizes during fundraisers to encourage kids to work harder at selling merchandise.

At the same time, it allows students to have something to remember their school by and what they accomplished there.

Ready to Order Customized Apparel for Your School?

Now you have several reasons why any school would want customized apparel. As you can see, there are many ways to use these to encourage spirit, advertise events, and improve safety on field trips.

If you’re ready to place your order or have more questions, contact www.concordimp.com. We’d be more than happy to help you figure out which custom clothing items will work best for your school.