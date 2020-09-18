5 Reasons Why Collagen Needs to be a Part of Your Beauty Routine

You simply cannot go a week without coming across collagen creams, powders, supplements or shots whether you are online or at a store. Collagen has become the ultimate beauty buzzword for legit reasons.

The most common forms of collagen are Type I, Type II, Type III and Type IV. Type is the most abundant protein in our bodies and it is a vital component for skin, hair, nails and bones. Type II collagen is essential for optimal cartilage health and youthful joints.

Type III is a key structural component of important body organs that ensure your holistic wellness. Type IV collagen is important for the infiltration of different layers of your skin. Now let’s dive deeper into the benefits of collagen for your beauty, vitality and overall well-being.

We all know that regular exercising and a balanced diet are essential to staying fit and active. But, there are some things that we can’t get even from our healthy diet. Plus, if you’re constantly struggling to keep pace with the pressures of your daily life, looking after your body tends to take a back seat. A collagen supplement can help fuel your body for the day ahead without needing much effort.

Reasons to Add Collagen to Your Daily Routine

Are your nails feeling brittle? Has your hair gone from bouncy to blah lately? If you’ve answered yes to these questions, it’s time you give your beauty routine a natural boost with pure collagen. Collagen is an essential protein that makes up the structure of your connective tissues – your radiant skin, strong nails and healthy hair.

Collagen is made up of amino acids and it is also one of the most abundant proteins in your body. It makes up for 70% of the protein in your skin and acts like the glue that holds everything together.

So, as your natural collagen levels start to deplete with ageing, your skin starts sagging, your hair loses volume and shine and your nails become brittle and weak. Fortunately, collagen supplements make it much easier to top up your natural collagen levels and restore your youthful radiance.

With the entry of pure collagen supplements, adding collagen to your daily routine has become as simple as popping two pills daily. You can look for a potent formulation that combines the power of collagen peptides with the beautifying benefits of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and biotin for maximum efficacy and best results.

From skin, hair and nails to bones, muscles and joints, collagen can boost your entire body from the inside-out. So, if you still haven’t added this powerful body booster to your beauty routine, here are 5 compelling reasons to make it a part of your daily life.

1. Radiant Skin

Collagen is the substance that keeps your skin firm, smooth and elastic. When you take a collagen supplement or drink collagen shots, the proteins and amino acids in the supplement reinforce the building blocks of your skin and leave it looking more radiant and youthful from within.

Regular supplementation of collagen has shown to improve skin moisture and elasticity in ageing women. Oral supplements are known to offer faster and longer-lasting results as compared to topical collagen products. This is because hydrolysed collagen peptides are highly bioavailable and quickly absorbed by the body.

The collagen molecules in topical creams may take time to be absorbed by your skin and show visible results. So while collagen creams are great for your skin, oral collagen supplements are ideal for enjoying long-term effects on your skin that will keep you looking radiant and feeling youthful!

If you are looking for a powerful anti-ageing collagen supplement that easily fits into your daily routine, click here to shop this delicious peach-flavoured pure marine collagen powder online. You can also visit the website of WeightWorld to explore a wide range of pure collagen supplements in different forms for different needs.

2. Luscious Locks

Free radicals are harmful compounds that accumulate in your body as a result of pollution, chemicals, stress, a poor diet, smoking, drinking and other environmental influences. These free radicals have an adverse impact on your skin cells, sebaceous glands and hair follicles, leaving them brittle and susceptible to damage. Taking a potent collagen supplement may help nourish your hair and replenish its natural volume, shine, health and colour.

3. Strong Nails

Collagen is a key protein found in your nail beds. This building block supports nail growth but when your body does not get enough of it, your nails turn brittle and break easily. Collagen peptides are naturally rich in amino acids that are responsible for carrying nitric oxide through your capillaries to the nail infrastructure. So, when you take a pure and premium-quality collagen supplement, it works to promote nail health and fortifies brittle and discoloured nails, making them longer, thicker and stronger.

4. Healthy Bones

Your bones are mostly made up of collagen, which reinforces their structure and keeps them youthful. A high-strength collagen supplement can top-up your natural collagen levels even as you continue to age and may boost your bone density, flexibility and strength. Taking an ethically sourced and filler-free collagen supplement may also be helpful in stimulating cartilage growth and preventing bone loss so you can lead a fit and active lifestyle.

5. Muscle Mass

Your muscles tissues also require collagen for optimal functioning. Studies have shown that collagen has a role in protein synthesis and also stimulates muscle growth after intense workouts. Research studies conducted on collagen supplementation have confirmed that collagen may help boost muscle mass and prevent the loss of skeletal muscle over time.

Taking a collagen supplement is known to have a number of benefits for your overall well-being and very few known or reported risks. To start with, collagen can help with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, fortify your hair and nails from within, and give your bones, joints and muscles a natural boost.

Many people have reported that they felt more youthful and saw a visible radiance on their skin after a few weeks of supplementation. If we go by online reviews of branded collagen supplements, we can conclude that collagen supplements are generally safe, effective, and definitely worth adding to your daily routine for beauty benefits and overall vitality.