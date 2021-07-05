6 Tips For Color Combination In Business Attire For Men – 2021 Guide

Even classical business attire for men can be diversified by choosing different colors, fabric textures, and patterns. Modern business etiquette allows many variations. Different colors and fabrics need to be properly combined with each other in order to look elegant and appropriate. But, figuring out how to match colors in clothing can be tricky and intimidating. Read on to discover how to combine colors properly to create stylish business outfits every day.

1. Choosing a shirt color

The color of the shirt must be lighter than the darkest thread of the suit. For example, if you have chosen a dark blue business suit your shirt can be made of all shades of this color as well as pink or burgundy. Colors of blue are selected for a gray suit. In addition, do not forget that it is preferable to use plain shirts for a classic business suit. Shirts with pinstripes and a barely noticeable small cage also can be appropriate. A white plain shirt is a classic option that goes well with a suit of any color. By pairing a black suit with a white shirt you will get business attire for men suitable not only for the office, but for any special occasion. And even though a classic white shirt is the obvious choice when it comes to wearing a black suit , it is not the only option. Shirts in lighter colors look great with black suits – a pale grey or cream shirt can give you a softer look.

2. Choosing the color of the trousers

If you decide to diversify your wardrobe by combining a jacket and trousers from different fabrics, be sure to check their compatibility in color, pattern and texture of the fabric. There is the rule that in this combination the pants should be darker than the jacket. Black pants are the most popular option when it comes to business outfits, which go well with navy blue and dark gray suit jackets. Remember this nuance: colored trousers are strictly forbidden for business attire for men.

3. Choosing the color of the tie

A classic tie for a business suit can be plain, striped, or polka dots with a small printed pattern. According to the unwritten rules of good professional style the tie is matched to the suit and should be harmoniously combined with colors of both the jacket and the shirt. The main color of the tie should be several shades darker than the shirt, but lighter than the suit. Only single-color ties should be used for checkered or striped shirts. If you are wearing a black suit in combination with a white shirt, it is better to choose a tie with a small pattern. One of the most popular and most elegant designs is small polka dots.

For example, a navy blue tie with small white polka dots perfectly pairs with a navy blue suit and white shirt to give a man a sophisticated and elegant business look. It shows the classic combination of the base color of a tie with a suit and polka dots with a shirt.

4. Choosing the color of the shoes

Shoes also play an important role in business attire for men, so they must match not only the color scheme but also the style of clothing in general. Choose shoes that will match the color of your trousers or it can be slightly darker. If you are wearing a belt your shoes should be matched to their color. Black shoes complement formal business suits and go well with gray, navy blue, and black trousers. However, be careful with brown: the lighter its shade, the more informal the style of the shoes. Rich and dark brown color can be combined with suits in dark gray and blue colors, as well as with beige and light brown trousers, which are appropriate in a business suit in the summer.

5. Choosing socks

It would seem that socks are not an important detail, but it can spoil the impression of whole business attire for men. The trousers should cover the socks when standing and when you sit the socks should be long enough not to expose your legs. A classic business suit suggests only two options for choosing the color of socks: they must match the color of the trousers or the color of the shoes. White socks are the most tragic mistake a business person can make.

6. Picked combinations

A blue suit goes well with a light pink or pale blue shirt and black or burgundy tie. The ideal colors for shoes are black or brown.

The gray suit can be easily combined with different colors and successfully participates in a variety of combinations. Don’t be afraid to match the gray suit with bright accessories, for example, pick a tie with an interesting pattern. This will bring the image to life. Accessories in the same color as the shirt but in darker shades also will look good. For example, for a light blue shirt get a dark blue pocket square and a tie of the same color.

A black suit is best for formal events. Do not wear it with casual items with checks, stripes or patterns. Black is too representative, besides, such a deep dark color is not good for everyone. A white shirt and a dark tie are ideal for a black suit.

Light gray is the most universal light color. Wearing a light grey suit, choose a shirt and a tie of deep colors. Shoes should be of black, brown, and reddish shades.

And a few more tips from Dust N Boots:

Combine patterns and stripes with solid colors, not with each other.

Combine only warm or only cold shades in a suit.

Do not use more than 3 colors for a classic business suit.

Complement the suit with contrasting colors, opposite to each other on the color wheel.

Use bright accessories that can liven up your look and give it personality.

Following our recommendations, you will definitely find the best business attire for men.