Colosseum Reservation Tickets in Detail (New 2020 Version of Tickets)

In many previous tweets, I have stressed the importance of reserving tickets for the Colosseum. Today, I am introducing the differences between the various tickets for the Colosseum and explaining the new ticket types for January 2020. Note: Tickets cannot be refunded or changed, and it is more troublesome to buy the wrong ones, so be sure to choose the right kind of tickets. You can go to visaexpress.com to check all the travel visa and ticket details.

Combined ticket classification

Since January 1, 2020, the Colosseum has the following types of tickets (no separate tickets), roughly classified.

Colosseum + Ancient Roman Forum + Palladino Hill

Tickets: 16 €/person.

Validity: valid for 24 hours from the first use, with one entry to each attraction.

With this ticket you can visit the seven SUPER sites on the Palatino Hill for an additional €4 on the spot: the criptoportico Neroniano, the museo palatino, the casa di Augusto, the casa di Livia, the Isiaca, the Piazza della Sapienza and the Piazza della Sapienza. Livia, Isiaca Hall and Mattei Gallery (aula Isiaca – loggia Mattei), Tempio di Romolo, Santa Maria Antiqua.

Colosseum + Piazza della Roma + Palladino Hill + Arena Arena area

Tickets: 18 € per person.

Validity: valid for 2 days from the first use, one entry per attraction.

Full Experience Ticket

Ticket: 22 €/person.

Validity: valid for 2 days from the first use, one entry to each attraction, and access to the underground and arena areas at the Colosseum and to the seven smaller attractions of the SUPER at the Palladino Hill.

Piazza pass (Forum Pass Super)

Tickets: 16 €/person.

Validity: valid for 24 hours from the first use, with one entry per attraction.

Includes: Piazza della Roma, Palladino Hill (with seven SUPER attractions) and Piazza Imperiale.

Note: This pass does not include the Colosseum, so think carefully before buying.

Concessionary and free ticket conditions

Concessionary ticket 2€/person

Applicable: Citizens of EU countries between 18 and 25 years old, proof of identity must be presented.

Free

Minors are under 18 years of age.

Italian tenured teachers, teachers on fixed contracts.

Free days: 9 May, 5 June, 29 June, 23 September, 4 October, 4 November, 21 November, 18 December.

Colosseum Forums and Palatine Ordinary Admission

16€ per person, including the proscenium, valid for 24 hours from entry to the first attraction. This is the most common combined ticket for casual visitors, without interpretation, wandering on your own, no time limit after entry, including the Colosseum, the Roman Forum and the Palladino Hill, the ticket price is 16€ + 2€ reservation fee.

Colosseum Forum and Palatine Ordinary Admission+guide tour

There are two types of tours: 21€ per person and 31€ per person, of which 21€ includes a combined ticket and a tour of the Colosseum in English (ENGLISH TOUR), French (FRENCH TOUR), Spanish (SPANISH TOUR) or Italian (ITALIAN TOUR); 31€ includes a combined ticket and a full tour, only available every weekend. Valid for 24 hours from the first entry.

Ordinary entrance+audio guide or video guide

21.50€/person with audio guide, 70 minutes; 22€/person with video guide, 50 minutes. Valid for 24 hours from the first entry point.

Full Experience Ticket+underground and level III

Valid for 2 days from the first attraction. In addition to the three main attractions, you can also enter the underground level or the third level above with your ticket. This ticket is available in three types.

22€, including the Colosseum, Piazza della Roma, Palladino Hill, SUPER and the underground level.

Full Experience Entrance + Underground English Tour/Spanish Tour/Italian Tour 31€, English/Spanish/Italian explanation of the Colosseum, Piazza di Roma, Palladino Hill, SUPER and the underground level. This ticket is with an official tour guide.

Full Experience Entrance + Undergrounds and Level Iii English Tour

37€, English/Spanish/Italian tour of the Colosseum, Piazza della Roma, Palladino Hill, SUPER, underground and top floors. An official guide is available.

Reservations to visit the Colosseum with the Roma Pass have been explained in detail in a previous article, click on the following link to view.

Full Experience Ticket+Arena (With your own guide)

The Arena is the area inside the Colosseum where the gladiators used to fight, but note that casual visitors are not free to reach this area and must be guided by a licensed guide. If you hire a licensed guide, you can book this ticket and go straight to the Arena area at the entrance, overlooking the underground part of the Colosseum (you can’t go down there), and then visit the rest of the Colosseum.

This ticket is often purchased by mistake, so be sure to read the ticketing instructions.

Forum Pass Super Ticket

18€, includes Piazza della Roma, Palladino Hill (with seven SUPER sites) and Piazza Imperiale. Note: This ticket does not include the Colosseum.

Schools

The ticket is exclusively for schools, so we won’t go into details.

Colosseum night opening

The night tour of the Colosseum, open every spring and fall, is a 75-minute long tour with a guided tour. The tour is available in English, Italian and Spanish and costs 24 euros per person. The night tour is ideal for visitors who have a full schedule during the day and don’t know what to do at night, or for those who don’t have enough time reserved in Rome and can schedule the Colosseum tour at night.

Domus Aurea

Visit the archaeological excavation area of the Golden Palace, which is located underground at the site of the Baths of Turazen. The tour is guided and guided, and the virtual reality technology allows the audience to see the Golden Palace in its original form. 16€/person. The tour is available in English, Italian, Spanish and French.