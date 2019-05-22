Common Excuses Men Use While They Are Cheating

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Sound familiar? Trust is a huge, important factor in any romantic relationship. However, many people have trust issues stemming from any number of things like childhood trauma, being burned by exes before, and just plain old insecurity. There are plenty of men and women who suspect their partner is cheating without any clues.

If you’ve been having a happy and healthy relationship that has suddenly changed, it’s natural to think that your partner is having an affair. But it’s difficult to directly confront them without them getting defensive, whether guilty or not.

Check out these often used excuses men make to try to cover their tracks if they are having an affair.

“I’m working late”

Yes, it’s probably the oldest excuse in the book. In this day and age, everyone seems to be overworked, but if your boyfriend or husband uses the work excuse more frequently, without telling you about the project/assignment they are working on, it could be an indicator that they are up to no good — maybe even with a coworker. Before jumping to conclusions, consider what kind of work does he do. Tech? Lawyer? Yes, these industries often require extra hours. Does he come home and complain about work instead of acting casual?