Know the Secret Ingredient to Prepare Mouthwatering Cocktail

Trying to prepare your favorite cocktail but unable to achieve that delectable taste you so enjoy at that uptown bar? Well, we are here to share a little secret to achieve that same delectable taste you love and that too with minimum effort. Curious to know how? Read on to find out about the same as well as a lot more on cocktails.

Simple Method to Prepare Delectable Cocktails

A cocktail is a refreshing drink. We all enjoy different kinds of cocktails at bars, pubs and during parties. These mouthwatering drinks are not just a treat for the taste buds but are absolutely soothing to the senses. They add spark and colour to our favourite alcoholic beverage. Once a person gets into the habit of having these flavorful drinks, plain alcohol just does not appeal to him. Heading to the bar each time you want to have this refreshing drink is practically not possible. And preparing these cocktails at home can be quite a daunting task as they require several ingredients that need to be blended in just the right quantity to achieve that taste. If you have ever tried to make this drink at home you will know exactly what we mean. But what if we tell you that there is one special ingredient that can help you achieve that delectable taste you crave for? All ears? Well, we call it cocktail syrup. You will get a wide variety of these syrups in different flavors. These aromatic syrups can be used to prepare a variety of cocktails including Martini, Screwdriver, Bloody Mary, Margarita, Moscow Mule, Cosmopolitan, Daiquiri and Gimlet to name a few.

You do not require adding spices, juices, sugar or anything else to your beverage when you have these syrups in place as they contain all the necessary ingredients to render that flavorful taste. Just add a spoon or two of this syrup to beer, whisky, vodka or any other alcohol based on the cocktail you wish to make, shake/ stir it and it is done. To know exactly how to use this syrup it is best to read the instructions on the pack. The companies that sell cocktail syrups also offer recipes to prepare these delectable drinks. You may refer to those recipes to spin refreshing drinks.

Popular Cocktail Syrup Flavors

Here is a look at some of the popular cocktail syrup flavors:

Pecan: It has a distinct flavor and can be added to different alcoholic beverages including gin, whisky and rum to prepare refreshing drinks such as Mai Tai, Night Cap, Pecan Pie Bourbon and Pecan Pie Martini.

Maple Bacon: This one is used to prepare different kinds of cocktails including Maple Bacon Old Fashioned, Maple Pig, Maple Bacon Whiskey Cider, Maple Bacon Bloody Mary, Whiskey Maple Coffee and more. All these cocktails taste amazing. You just need to know which alcohol to choose to prepare these different varieties.

Lavender: Lavender syrup can be added to gin, vodka and whiskey to prepare Lavender Martini, Collins, Bee’s Knees, Earl Grey Lavender, Lavender Lemonade Prosecco and Bellini.

Black Pepper: This savory syrup helps prepare some of the best cocktails including Dirty Martini, Black Pepper and Strawberry Sipper, Margarita, Collins, Pepper’s Old Fashioned, Dalmatian and Margarita to name a few.

Pumpkin Spice: With this aromatic syrup you can easily prepare Pumpkin Spice Martini, White Russian, Warm Pumpkin Spice, Pumpkin Spice Margaritas, mudslide, Pumpkin Pie Martini and more.

Mint: This one is used to prepare refreshing cocktails such as Vodka Mojito, Mint Whiskey Sour, Mint Julep and Gimlet among others.

Rose: Rose syrup can be used to prepare the soothing Heartbreaker cocktail, Cardamom Rose, Giggly rose, Rose All Day, Vodka Rose Punch, Collins, Rose Mojito, Paloma Rose and more.

Blackberry: Blackberry basil Mojito, Blue Nectar Blackberry Bramble Cocktail, Blackberry Crush, Bourbon Collins, Gimlet, Blackberry Tequila Smash and Martini are among the best ones you can prepare using this flavor. The syrup can be added to tequila, gin, vodka, whiskey and various other alcohols to prepare these cocktails.

Take Your House Party to the Next Level

You can take your house party to the next level by serving cocktails to your guests. And since you know how to prepare these easily at home you don’t have to spend much on these refreshing drinks as you add them to your party menu. You can bring home different alcohols and few varieties of Proof syrup to serve different kinds of cocktails in your party. You may garnish these with sliced fruits, fresh edible leaves and spices to make them presentable and impress your guests. Garnishing does not require much time and effort but can amp the look and flavor of the drink instantly.

Chill at Home with Cocktails and Snacks

You can make your weekends special with refreshing cocktails. The best part is that there is no need to indulge in extensive preparation process. You don’t require shopping for different spices, fruits and other ingredients that go into making these cocktails. Also, there is no need to spend hours in the kitchen blending and mixing these ingredients to achieve that scrumptious taste. You just need to add cocktail syrup to the alcohol of your choice to prepare mouthwatering cocktail. Some delicious snacks, a nice movie and the company of your loved ones, in addition to this drink, will make for a great weekend evening.

So, you see how cocktail syrups can add color to your drink and vibrancy to your life. If you are a cocktail lover then you truly need to bring home few of these and see how they change your life for good. You get to choose between several flavors including pecan, rose, maple bacon, lavender, pumpkin spice, mint and black pepper to name a few. Whichever flavor you choose just make sure you do not compromise on the brand so as to ensure you get high quality product. Just add these syrups to your alcoholic drink to prepare colorful and tasteful cocktails.