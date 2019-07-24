Confessions of a Craigslist Casual Encounters Addict

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Fooling around with someone anonymously can be a fetish for many people. No names, maybe some kinky stuff, and then you go your two (or three) separate ways. Back in the day, men would peruse through “the back pages” of a newspaper, looking for a one-off lover. These days, we have Craigslist: Find a job, find an apartment, find your lost dog, and find a naughty night.

While it’s fine for consenting adults to have a romp with a stranger, some people become addicted to the experience. The anonymity, exploration the body of someone one new, and the amazing ease of it are all a rush for those who enjoy it.

How does it work? People post who/what they are looking for, maybe along with some naughty pics of themselves. Their inboxes can be flooded in minutes. They pick their preferred prospect and quickly meet up. There is no small talk about the whether or what they do for a living. Get naked. Get off. Go home.

Casual Encounters could also be used to make some quick money for the cash strapped college student or underemployed restaurant server. Yes, some users choose the free NSA route, but other people have some really quirky fetishes that they need a professional for.

Read stories from both sides of the sexual encounters made possible by Craigslist.

Making Money

An anonymous woman was broke and needed money ASAP. So she turned to Craigslist for sex work.

“I got an email asking if I could really stink up some panties. Next, he wanted to know if I had any panties with stains, probably because my body was a holy temple he wanted to praise and not because he was going to voodoo on them. I told him I would masturbate in them and get them nice and wet before selling him them. But that’s not what he wanted; he wanted my juicy period blood all over white satin panties. Which is like uber specific and makes me think that he may or may not have been a vampire who was on a strict diet of pussy blood. Okay Vagpire, I’ll even throw in my bloody tampon so you can make tea, thank me later ;)”

Scat

“One gentleman caller (if you could call him that) had an even dirtier request. This filthy bastard asked me to wear a pair of panties all day and then shit in them right before I went to meet him. He told me he’d prefer that I still be wearing them when we met, but I, not a fan of taking the subway mid-shit, declined. Instead, I put the noxious knickers in a Ziploc and slipped them into my purse. On my way out the door, my roommate stopped me for a casual chat. I tried to play it cool, making polite conversation, until the smell of the poopy pantaloons wafted up to my nose and I couldn’t take it anymore.

I made a whopping $100 out of it, but I definitely had to throw out that purse.”

Doggo

“After a spell of pervy-ass men, I thought maybe my luck would change when a lady sent me an email. Then I realized the truth; women are just as nasty as men. This particularly lady started off like an innocent child waiting for me to deflower her panty fantasies.

Hi, I’m interested in wearing your used panties and bras. Can I see a pic of your body? (no face).

-S

And then it got messy.

I have this other fetish. I really like woman’s armpits. Shaved of course lols… I’d like you to buy a t-shirt (cheap Fruit Of The Loom will do) so this way when I wear it, it will be like having your armpits against mine. I shave my armpits by the way. Also, I’m into zoofilia but not many people are into this…

-S

Wondering what zoofillia is? Yeah me too But after some quick googling I realized she wanted me to fuck a dog in its asshole.

Cheers craigslist, you really know how to keep it classy.”

Guilt

“Please help me… someone.” That’s what EffedUpGuy started his post with in a talkaboutmarriage.com post. You see, EffedUpGuy just realized he has a major problem: He’s addicted to meeting up with complete strangers off of Craigslist for sexual means.

He was addicted to porn before he found Casual Encounters. He’s been together with his now-wife for 14 years, and they even have a baby together whom they love dearly. But even family hasn’t stopped his urges.

“It’s affected my job, my relationship with my wife and friends (Because i spend all day at work online setting things up with someone) or i tell her i have to work late and go out to meet these people.”

EffedUpGuy says he’s not gay, but he has sex with men through Casual Encounters. It had gotten so bad he started visiting sex workers.

“After every ‘encounter’ i feel terrible… like i just killed someone. This happens every time. Then as i’m going home i’m crying in the car.. saying prayers to god asking for forgiveness.. and promising myself i’ll NEVER do something like that again.”

He ended up in therapy and going to Sexual Compulsives Anonymous meetings.

Women, too

Emily wrote for xoJane on her addiction to Casual Encounters. Regarding it, she wrote, “Picture conveyer belts of [men] trailing endlessly into the distance, hard and ready with dicks in hand. Ordering one up is sort of like picking a song on the jukebox, watching that electronic arm grab one from its slot and deliver it to you. The best part? There are always, always more where that came from.”

Emily recognizes why she’s hooked: She is self-aware of her poor self-image, compulsive tendencies, and lack of boundaries. This make the perfect storm of amazing, but life ruining sex: She stopped going to class and rarely left her dorm because she was constantly on Casual Encounters, scouring for her next high.

In Emily’s case, she desperately needed the validity from men that she was able to be seen as sexy.

Sex Addicts

Under the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), sex is not listed an addiction because someone does not have withdrawals from lack of sex as they do with heroin or alcohol.

David Ley, a clinical psychologist and author, revealed to Business Insider that he thinks that “sex addiction is a social construct, serving social functions around sexual control, not a medical or scientific one.”

Whether or not it’s a legitimate psychological disorder, there are people out there who are ruining their relationships and lives because they are obsessed with sites like Casual Encounters on Craigslist.

Original by Chewy Boese