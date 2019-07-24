College Girls Have Quite Interesting Thoughts About Back Door Action

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

What, what in the butt?!

As we become more sexually progressive as a society, more and more women are trying out bum play. Once considered something that only gay men do, people of all gender identies are finally discovering the joys of butt stuff. Anything from a pinky to a giant dildo, millions of Gen Xers and Millenials are enjoying an orifice that was once deemed “exit only.”

With almost a million subscribers, SimpleSexyStupid is a YouTube channel that revolves around sexy coeds and questions about getting it on. In this episode, one of the SSS guys goes to a college campus to interview various women. While the initial questions are about first dates and kissing, he immediately turns the interview into how to get a girl to do anal. See their responses.

The Differences in Women

The question: “How does one convince a female to do anal?”

The answers:

“You don’t.”

“I don’t know how to answer that…”

This woman above casually replied, “Do you wanna do anal?” And suggests getting a few drinks before hand to get her “limbered up.”

Consent

The woman on the rights suggests you just “got for it… see what happens.”

Another student says that she doesn’t think convincing isn’t necessary. “If she’s down, she’s down,” she says.

College is often expected to the place where you fool around with lots of other students. I don’t know about you, but it wasn’t that way for me. I didn’t try anal sex until a couple years after college. Like with most non-vanilla sex acts, it usually takes time to build up to wanting to explore new kinks. Though these days, anal wouldn’t be considered a kink anymore. Moves like light choking and being flogged are considered mild.

Curious?

If you’ve never tried anal sex, definitely start out with a toy. Something short and thin. I like to lay on my side to relax more. You can purchase butt plugs and dildos of various sizes on Amazon if you are uncomfortable going to an adult toy store. And don’t forget the LUBE. Lube is incredibly important when it comes to anything being inserted into your ass. For the love of God, don’t use household items, because they could get stuck up in there and you’ll end up in ER.

Reddit user bobroland wrote this explanation on a thread about anal on the site:

“Everyone’s body is different. One of the joys of exploring sexuality is that one never knows what they might discover. For men, as many have mentioned, there is the sensation of prostate stimulation. Once the discomfort of anal sex is adjusted for, it can be quite pleasurable. Anal sex for women is a bit more complicated. It’s an area that hasn’t be studied as much as it should. For some women, anal sex is able to stimulate areas that standard PIV sex is unable to, such as the urethral sponge or similar areas. I have known many women who have achieved clitoral orgasms, but never achieve vaginal ones unless they are stimulated anally. There are no reliable studies that show what percentage of the female population is capable of orgasm during anal sex. I can offer the totally subjective view of a decent size sample set that it’s somewhere between 25-40%, but that’s not backed by any real data. If you were honestly interested in exploring it deeper (no pun intended) I would recommend that you start with some toys, stretching exercises and a great deal of lube.”

Watch more videos from the SimpleSexyStupid crew on their YouTube page.

Please SHARE this with your most adventurous friends!

Original by Chewy Boese