How to Identify an Unknown Phone Number in 5 Easy Steps – 2020 Guide

We are sure that many people can’t imagine living without a mobile. There is no reason to talk about official statistics here. You probably do not know a lot of people that do not possess a mobile device.

Most people in the world do not understand how lucky they are for living in the 21st century. Communication is at the highest level thanks to the improvement of technology. However, it would be unfair to say that everything in today’s world is perfect. People often have similar or identical concerns. One of those common problems is replaying the missed calls.

We would like to use one example that is happening all the time. People often turn off the sound on their device. Because of that, they often see a missed call from an unknown number. In those cases, people are often not sure if they should return the call. On the other hand, they know it can be wrong not to do that if someone needs them urgently.

Fortunately, the solution to that problem exists. That can especially be valuable for people that are participating in the business world. They communicate with a big number of clients each day. Not returning the call in those cases will probably seem unprofessional. You won’t manage to improve that your business and reach your goals if you act that way.

That is the reason why we should get to the point. We will together find out how to identify an unknown phone number in a few easy steps. Let’s find them out together.

1. Try to Identify the Number on Google

Of course, this option is not always going to be helpful. However, it can be essential for people in the business world. Imagine that a company, bank, or any other large establishment was calling you. There is a big chance their number is somewhere online. For instance, they may be published on their website. If you type the number in the search box correctly, you will get their website in the result.

2. Use Viber to Identify the Unknown Number

Another way to find out the unknown number is to save it on Viber. Unfortunately, people often make a common mistake. They primarily save the number on their phone. For instance, they save it under some unique name so that they can find it later easily. If the user has a Viber account, in that way, you will only see an image of that person. However, you will not know his name.

That is the reason why you should directly save the number in the Viber app. In that way, you will see the name of that person as well as his image. Of course, it may happen that a person decides on using his nickname as a username on that app. We know that may complicate things a bit more. Still, if he doesn’t have Viber, then you should try out the next option.

3. Use WhatsApp to Identify Unknown Number

WhatsApp and Viber are the biggest competitors in today’s market. Of course, some people use both apps. However, that’s not the case often because these two apps provide almost identical services. They usually use a more popular app in the surroundings.

Anyway, the entire process is similar to the previous one. You primarily need to enter the app and click on three dots. You will see the refresh option there and the app will allow you to see new contacts. When you save the number, click on the I option that you will see after tapping on the profile picture. There you will manage to see information such as bio, name, and status.

Still, there is one disadvantage of this method. Every person has the right to keep his privacy. Because of that, WhatsApp allowed users to set the privacy settings to “My Contacts”. In other words, if they haven’t saved your number on their phone, you won’t manage to see the details.

We are almost sure that you have at least one social media account. Of course, the two most popular ones are Facebook and Instagram. Believe it or not, Facebook can also be a solution to this problem. The only thing you need to do is to type the number in the search box. When you do that, you will get the profile of that person in the results.

Yet, this method also has one disadvantage. It may happen that you won’t manage to achieve your goal. Some people do not add their phone number to their Facebook account. Despite that, even if they do, they will hide it from people that are not their friends. That is the reason why you may end using the last method in our list that will probably be most effective.

5. Use Phone Lookup Websites to Identify Number

These websites are probably the best possible option you have. The good news is that most of them are for free. Despite that, you won’t have to be a genius to realize how to complete the process. Before everything, you need to select the country of the caller. After you do that, the next thing is to enter the number in the search box. These websites usually have a massive base of numbers, and there are big chances you will find their owners. If this seems like a good option for you, we recommend you check whosenu.com. By visiting the website, you will see how the entire process looks.

Final Thought

There is another concern of people that we have left for the end of this article. As we said, entrepreneurs should answer all the calls they receive because they can be essential for their business improvement. However, people often have to deal with scam calls. As we said, the safety of people is their biggest concern. There are many ways of how people can get your mobile number. Unfortunately, many of them will use it in a bad way.

For instance, they would want to make the pranks. It is okay if they do that once. However, if they constantly do that, everything will become annoying to you. Because of that, websites like the one we attached are going to save you from losing your nerves.