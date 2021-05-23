Covid 19 Strike India While Online Casino Industry Growing

While the situation with the pandemic is getting under control in most countries, there is a big problem in India. There is a new strain of Covid-19 discovered recently in this country, and it seems a stronger version that can create bigger health issues. It is still unclear how fast it is spreading, or is there any critical difference in symptoms, but it is crucial to keep the ongoing measures to prevent the scenario from the last year. The problem in the whole world lasts for more than one year already, and the most recent issue is the fact that there are new sorts found, that are more dangerous to some people. On the other side, the great news is that there are several vaccines available, and we hope that they will help us to finally end the pandemic.

When it comes to consequences, some of them are already noticeable, especially when it comes to the economy and certain industries. For example, tourism was under collapse due to the travel ban introduced in 2020. There are certain changes where you can now travel with a negative PCR test or if you are vaccinated. Catering, restaurants, and bars are also having problems because they can either work with significantly decreased capacity, or must be closed. On the other hand, delivery services got much more popular, along with online stores. When it comes to the entertainment industry, the focus is on websites as well, since big resorts, movie theaters, and other places are still waiting to be opened again. According to indiacasinoinfo.com, gambling became more popular during a pandemic because people have more free time.

Ongoing Problems with the Pandemic in India

As we already mentioned, the main problem is related to the occurrence of a new strain of the Coronavirus that is more dangerous than the typical sort. Therefore, there is no room for relaxation since we are aware of how fast this virus can spread. When we look at global reports, we can notice that this country is in the biggest problems. More than 25% of all casualties caused by the virus are from India.

The biggest challenge and reason for fear is the dense population and poor infrastructure. There are many places in the country without proper equipment. Also, the fact that over 1.3 billion people are living there makes it even harder to control the spreading. Besides that, the vaccination process is going very slow. Moreover, it is hard for authorities to provide patients with enough oxygen and respirators, also because of the high population.

In that matter, it is crucial to isolate the areas with infected people and introduce a travel ban for the citizens to avoid spreading the virus to other countries. People are worried that we will face the same issues as last year, but doctors know with more experience, and we hope that they will find a way to prevent bigger problems. India recently started to produce the vaccine, which is great since they will manage to create enough for all citizens. Still, other countries will have to send some help because the process is very slow.

Impact on Gambling Industry

While many industries are facing challenges, we can notice that gambling became very popular in the last couple of years, and one of the reasons is that people are spending more time at home, and most casinos have introduced online platforms where you can play games on your PC or mobile device. The popularity was increasing in recent years, but we can notice the huge interest of people in playing various gambling games when countries introduced measures.

Another factor is the ability to play on mobile devices. After the introduction of apps and websites on Android and iOS devices, a lot of people who were never interested in gambling started to have fun with various titles. Moreover, developers are constantly improving technical features that makes these games even more attractive.

The interesting fact is that there are many people, especially women and younger generations who are now gambling more often, which was not the case with land-based casinos. On the other side, it is not such a surprise that people are so attracted to this ability since it offers convenience, safety, simplicity, and lots of fun.

Companies are aware of the fact that people will not rather choose online platforms. Therefore, almost all casinos are not available in an online form. Besides that, they are trying to attract more players by offering various excellent features like free credit after registration, free spins, weekly rewards, and other benefits. The most popular model is where you get free credit after placing the deposit for the first time. Because of that feature, people are constantly looking for new websites and experiment with different games.

We think that the rise of popularity will continue even after the problem with the pandemic is over. When it comes to the most recent trends, they are related to improved safety, more realistic graphics, the introduction of virtual reality, and the ability to use an e-wallet. It is necessary to check whether a website is reliable or not, and you can do that by reading online comments and ratings. When it comes to virtual reality, that is especially good for those interested in playing table games since you will have near the same experience as when you are playing in a land option. The main advantage of using cryptocurrencies is that you can withdraw your winnings instantly.

Conclusion

As you can see, this part of the entertainment industry is one of the rare spheres that is not struggling with financial issues caused by the pandemic. Playing online is much safer. The problem in India is the high population, and it is difficult to control all the areas and be sure that everything is closed. People there need to comply with recommended restrictions since that is the only way to avoid a more serious increase of infected patients.