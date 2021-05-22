Top 13 Fashion Accessories from Recent Movies

People love watching movies and they are always fascinated by the actors, especially the ones who play starring roles. We often follow them, what they do and how they dress. They are in a way trendsetters in the fashion industry.

Accessories are a crucial part when we talk about Hollywood fashion. You must have observed how Hollywood heroines have worn many timeless designs and redefined statement accessories

There’s no doubt that a good wardrobe team can surely make any movies more enjoyable, but excellent ones could make it truly memorable and iconic. The good news is that there’s a spectrum of amazing costume designers who’ve made some remarkable works of art.

Check out below the top fashion accessories from recent movies that you’d like to wear today!

1. Black Work Bag in Scandal

Olivia Pope is a woman who gets everything done. That’s why it truly makes sense that all her outfits are all in business style. Apart from saying, “It is handled,” her character also slays a trench coat and that stylish black work bag every five minutes. Amazing, right?

2. Sunglasses from Money Heist

The La Casa De Papel Sunglasses features a classic black acetate frame fashioned into an aviator silhouette. These sunglasses are mainly inspired by Netflix’s popular show Money Heist (La Casa De Papel). If you’re one of those Money Heist fans out there, you should get this fashion accessory today. And in case you don’t know how these look, check out eyeons.com and get yourself a pair!

3. Bucket Hats from Sister, Sister

Do you still recall Tia and Tamera? These two characters make denim bucket hats look amazing, not to mention they look even better along with matching red floral shirts.

4. White Pearls and Pendant Necklace from Emma

Nearly as pleasant and charming as Emma’s charms are the ones she wore. If you have recently seen the movie, her jewelry of choice involved a selection of drop earrings as well as dainty pendant necklaces.

Would you like to become on-trend this season? Then you can choose accessories with pearls. You can also go for a crystal drop pair for an unapologetically feminine look. For the neck, you’d love a heart pendant necklace that is good enough to spell out your romantic vibe.

5. Clean and Simple Silhouette from The Queen’s Gambit

Beth Harmon loves a clean and simple silhouette. The reason behind that is as a woman who has a big game ahead, and it is crucial to her to stick to an effortless formula, which never detracts from the game’s focus.

A basic yet classic pleated full skirt and turtleneck is always an excellent way to go, especially if facing major competition.

6. Green Silk Dress from Atonement

The green silk dress worn by Keira Knightley in Atonement is also included in our list of top fashion accessories from recent movies. Keira’s smoldering effect on the backless satin gown made everyone forget that mere mortals cannot pull off a slip dress.

7. Omega Luxury Watch in James Bond

Who never heard of James Bond? It’s an iconic movie film character and is one of the most cherished characters ever created in the world of Hollywood. When it comes to iconic accessories with the character, who would not forget about his Omega Luxury Watch?

In case you didn’t know yet, the watch is nearly identical to the Bond character itself. If you haven’t been paying attention to that accessories, you may like to check them out in Bond movies like Casino Royale.

8. Black Dress from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

This is not a recent movie, but it’s worth mentioning too. Did you know that the famous black dress of Holly Golightly is known to be the quintessential little black dress? It was created and designed by Givenchy!

Further, the dress was worn by Audrey Hepburn that makes it so iconic and forever associated with the actress herself. The black dress was sold at auction for more than $900,000 in 2006.

9. Tiara from Princess Diaries

When Mia (played by Anne Hathaway) decides she is eager to live her life as a princess, she requires a dress fit for a princess. That’s what she exactly got. Her stunning white strapless dress was topped off along with a pretty, involvedly designed tiara.

10. Black Diamond Ring from Sex and the City

The black diamond ring that Sarah Jessica Parker wore in the movie was able to bring in the new trend of wearing black diamond. The one-of-a-kind ring has been remarkably showcased in the film.

Did you know the ring itself was made up of 18K white gold and eighty pave diamonds?

11. Isadora Diamond Necklace from How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days

This 2003 film includes Kate Hudson where she wore an elegant and stunning Isadora diamond necklace. The piece was said to be personalized for this film and cost a huge $5 million! That’s considered to be the costliest item of jewelry made for any film until today.

Besides the sophisticated necklace, you will also find other accessories highlighted in the movie with an overall price of about $14 million.

12. Necklace from The Other Boleyn Girl

Natalie Portman’s necklace in the movie is extremely important as it looks a lot like the real necklace adorned by Ann Boleyn’s neck, as portrayed in her pictures. That specific necklace had a pearl string along with a gold letter initial of “B” and three teardrop-shaped pearls dangling.

13. Movie Ring from Sex and the City 2

The second season of the movie may not be much for the content but more for the way it inspired fashion. Mr. Big’s engagement ring for Carrie Bradshaw is known to be one of the most popular moving rings of all time.

That specific ring was a black diamond one that has five carats set in eighteen karat gold. What’s more, it is also surrounded by eighty transparent pave diamonds.

Final Thoughts

Do you love fashion-forward accessories? Then you will certainly love these popular and iconic accessories utilized in the movies mentioned above. You may not find those original ones, but you’ll find a replica of them in different fashion stories.

What are your thoughts about this post? Share your insights with us by leaving your comments below.