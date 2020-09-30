8 Best Mobile Casino Apps in 2020

Gambling as an activity has been around for centuries, even millenniums, but it seems it has never been bigger than it is at the moment. All the different types of gambling and betting allow the players to play their favorite games in multiple different ways, be it in traditional casinos or from the comfort of their home.

Thanks to new technologies, gambling online is now the most popular way of doing it. Online gambling has really hit its new heights as of late, that much is certain, but it is actually mobile gambling that is slowly taking over the regular computer-based websites and services. Mobile casino apps became the newest craze a few years ago and their end is hardly in sight.

Right here in this article, we will examine the best mobile casino apps for you to try this year. There are thousands of different applications for you to try on your mobile device, but not all of them are worth your time and money. To find out more about the best online casino apps currently available for your mobile device, make sure to visit online-casinos.com.

What is a Good Casino App?

Different factors are responsible for making a casino app great. However, different people have different things in mind and want what they believe to be the most useful and beneficial. However, it cannot be argued that the number of games and the overall variety is at the very top of everyone’s list. Furthermore, a clear and engaging user interface is always neat, as well as something the players will come back for and grow to appreciate. That being said, the following is the list of the best online casino mobile apps.

1. LeoVegas

This is a big name in the online gambling industry and one of the best casino services available. Every new player gets 20 free spins and the app has a 5.5-star rating. In total, there are more than 600 mobile games available, including 594 slots, 12 roulettes, 14 blackjacks, and 103 live tables. Minimum system requirements include Android 4.4, iOS 8.0, and Windows Phone 8.1

2. Mansion Casino

Second on the list is Mansion Casino that allows the players up to £500 of benefits. They have more than 170 different mobile games for you to choose from and a number of live games available at all times. Their rating is 5 stars out of 5, and the app supports all mobile operating systems.

3. 888 Casino

Another huge name in the industry, the 888 Casino offers up to £100 in bonuses and free spins on their library of more than 100 interesting and engaging mobile-friendly games. With a rating of 4.5 out of 5, they are among the best casinos on any list. They have 105 slots, 6 roulettes, 3 blackjacks, and 70 live tables. You will need Android 4.0 or iOS 7.0, to run the app. Windows phones are not supported.

4. 777

The fourth mobile casino app we have for you today offers the players a total of 147 slots, 7 roulettes, 3 blackjacks, and 10 other games. At all times, 64 live tables are available. The app cannot run on Windows phones, but it supports both Android and iOS, 4.0 and 7.0 versions respectively.

5. Play OJO

This casino is the absolute leader when the total amount of different games are concerned. The app offers over 1000 games to the players, for which you can get up to 50 free spins as a welcome bonus. They offer 700 slots, 32 roulettes, 50 blackjacks, 100 table games, and 16 video pokers. With the 4.5/5 rating, you know it is a quality place to gamble.

6. BET Victor

Moving on to number six, here is another mobile casino app with a hefty library of games. Their total is more than 550 different games, and they offer up to £70 in welcome bonuses. The rating of this casino is 4.5 out of 5 stars. Most of its games are slots, but there are also 30 roulettes, 15 blackjacks, and 46 live tables.

7. betway

You have to have heard about betway if you like casinos and gambling at least a little bit. They are a huge name in the industry as a whole and their mobile app is rather good and well supported. You can run it on any Android, iOS, or Windows mobile device as long as you have 4.0 or 8.1 versions. For Windows phones, only the Live Casino option is available. The app offers 121 slots, 3 roulettes, 6 blackjacks, 12 other games, and 60 live tables. There is a welcome bonus of up to £50.

8. Mr. Green

Last but not least, we have the Mr. Green online casino mobile app with approximately 403 slots, 1 roulette, 6 blackjack games, 12 other unique games, and no less than 72 live tables. To run it, your Android device will have to be on the 8.0 version at least, while the iOS alternative is at least 9.1. Windows phones are sadly not supported.

Gambling on mobile devices has largely become the new norm when casino games are in question. The ease of access and the overall experience come with tons of great benefits that it is hard not to jump on the hype train. Since all you need is internet access, which basically everyone has nowadays thanks to the widespread Wi-Fi and convenient data packages, you can gamble anywhere you are.

Most people have fun while commuting on or from work, or take a quick gambling session in the middle of the home while relaxing and chilling. Even a quick slot spin or a fun game of roulette before bed is possible since you can do it in just a few clicks. Best of all, the apps are developed, operated, and protected using the latest technology and security practices and protocols, so rest assured that all of your personal and financial information will be safe at all times. All that is left to be done now is get out there and download the best online casino mobile app for you and start winning.