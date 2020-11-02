7 Beautiful and Creative Rug Ideas for Home Décor

Who doesn’t want to rev up the beauty of their living room? Well, the answer is everyone. All of us want our living rooms to look classy and attractive. There are many Home Décor products available in the markets that personify the beauty of your home. Among them are ‘Rugs.’ They are undoubtedly the best products when it comes to Home Décor.

Rugs come in different shapes and sizes. They can have a very good impression on your guests. A beautiful rug not just completes your living room but also fills it with positive vibes. A rug can fill your living room with vibrant colors. It has the ultimate power to make your living room the best place in your home.

There are many choices when it comes to buying rugs. It often confuses your mind and leaves you buying nothing out of the given options. Do not worry, as we have come up with 7 most creative and beautiful rugs and ideas to use them. Before discussing these rugs, here are a few points that you must consider before selecting a particular rug.

Points to consider before selecting a rug for your living room

Color: Always chose a color that suits your living room. Try selecting one that has at least two colors.

Comfort: Selecting a rug that soothes your eyes are important, but make sure it is comfortable.

Style: Almost all the rugs have amazing style. Hence, selecting the most appropriate color should be given more importance.

Size: Avoid purchasing a too small or too large rug for your living room. Make sure the rug is on the right scale.

Maintenance: Always check the cleaning and maintenance part of any rug you are planning to purchase.

7 Rug Ideas for Home Décor

1. For Kitchen

Rag rugs are among the perfect décor options for the kitchen. If you want to enhance the beauty of your kitchen, two smaller rags can work pretty well in the kitchen. Rag rugs have an amazing, casual, warm, and cozy look. These rugs spread positivity and blend with the kitchen cabinets and appliances. With amazing quality, these rags are washable and stay in perfect condition for years.

2. For Settee

Are you planning to make your seating more comfortable? A flat-weave rug is the perfect décor option. You can place it over a chair, below your sofa set, or on a settee. The simple yet smooth rugs are the perfect options to make your living room full of positive vibes and warmth. For some timeless stylish options, you may visit Lawrence of La Brea to get a better idea. Using rugs with vibrant colors will add more beauty to your chairs and sofa sets.

3. For Dining Room

Designer and wonderful looking rugs look just fine everywhere you use them. Using them in the Dining Room is the best thing you do to enhance its beauty. Designer rugs add an artistic touch to your dining area, thereby making it more cozy and eye-catching. You may drape these rugs over chairs, and other furniture products.

4. For Beds

Bed Room must have a cozy, lovely, and soothing atmosphere. But adding a touch of vibrant colors and patterns is never a bad idea. You can add a flat-weave rug on beds to make them more appealing. A bed is usually made to blend it with the room that gives it a more authentic and cozy look. Adding a rug on the beds makes them more comfortable and relaxing.

5. For Daybed

Just like normal beds, you can flat-weave rugs to update your daybed. Always select a rug that is wider than that of the cushion on the daybed. All you have to do is simply wrap and tuck the rug until you get a smooth and bump-free finish. You may use boho colors to get a fresh and lively look. Season it with cushions and bolsters to make its look more authentic.

6. For Walls

If you are an art-lover, then you might have already installed rugs on your wall. For those you are still looking for a rug to hang them on the walls, here’s what you can do. Always use vibrant hues, repeating designs, and vintage rugs that. Using them on walls will not just personify the beauty of these walls; it would also give an artistic touch to the entire room.

7. For Bathrooms

Bath-Mats are old-fashioned now. This is the time to experiment with different things and using much more decorative stuff for your bathrooms. The best products for your glossy and smooth bath surfaces are the Natural-fiber rugs. They add coziness, warmth, and an organic texture to the surface. They are particularly designed for humid conditions. You may also Hide Rugs for your bath surface. They are soft, durable, and stylish.

These were some of the most creative ideas to use different kinds of rugs. All the above-mentioned rugs are easily available in the market. You must carefully select a rug that fits perfectly in your house. Make sure the size, texture, and quality of these rugs are as per your requirement.

Selecting a rug depends completely on your choice. However, buying rugs made of vibrant colors makes your rooms more lively and fresh. It does not matter whether a rug is cheap or costly. If you will not maintain it properly and regularly, they would become too dirty and might have stains that would last for eternity. Hence, if you love rugs, then you must also start loving caring for them. A torn out or a dirty rug is even worse than not having a rug.

Last but not the least; do not compare these rugs with mats. Most of these rugs are created by artists who have spent years of their lives understanding the behind weaving these rugs. Caring for these rugs would be similar to appreciating these artists.