5 Things You Need to Know About Diamond Painting

Decorating the interior of your home might be seen as a simple and easy task, but if you want the rooms of your home to be unique in their own way, you might have to find something different to decorate them with. Finding a unique declaration is also not easy because everything else has already been done. However, have you heard about diamond paintings? This is a new type of art or as many like to say, a craft that is currently the favorite for many DIY enthusiasts.

I assume that the idea of diamond paintings is still very new to you which is probably why you are here and reading this article. So, before you buy such an item and create the painting by yourself, you will probably want to know what exactly is it and how it works.

Fortunately, this article is going to focus on that exact topic. I want to tell you everything you need to know about these unique and interesting types of paintings, where to buy them, and why you should consider them as the next decorative piece in your living room.

1. What is diamond painting?

Before we delve deeper into the specifications of these paintings, I think it would be best for us to explain what exactly they are and how they work.

It is quite a simple idea, but still a very distinctive one. This is something that you probably have never seen before, and you especially have not seen it and someone else itself. So, when I say that this will make your living room quirkier than ever, you have to trust me on this. These pieces of art are beautiful, fun to craft and they will impress all of your friends.

Think of these diamond pictures as a mosaic. A mosaic is a piece of art or an artistic technique that uses small and tiny parts made from glass, marble, stone, metal, or any other material and then combine all those parts together to form a bigger picture. If those small parts are not correctly connected, the picture will not come out properly. But, if everything is done properly, it looks amazing.

These paintings require a very similar or the same exact technique that utilizes small resins that resemble tiny, sparkly, and glossy diamonds. When you combine all of these tiny resins that are usually referred to as drills, you end up with a beautiful, colorful, and shiny picture.

However, the mosaic technique can be very frustrating and difficult to use because you have to focus on those were small pieces and you can easily make a mistake. But, that is not the case when it comes to diamond paintings. That is because when you order one, it comes with its own color-coding on both the drills and the canvas itself.

It will feel a bit difficult at first, but once you get used to using the drill pen, you will have a great time. Keep in mind, patience and concentration are crucial for this kind of craft.

2. Choose the image

Obviously, when you are shopping for this kind of painting, you will have the option of picking from all kinds of different images. Some companies might even offer you to pick a custom image, but I am sure that comes at an extra fee. Either way, the options are limitless because, with this artistic technique, you can create almost anything. You will not be limited in any way, because you will have access to all kinds of vivid colors on these little resin pieces as suggested by Diamondxpres.com.

Once you have picked your favorite image, it is time to go to the next step.

3. Choose canvas size

A great thing about building your own picture that you can put up on any wall you want is the fact that you can customize it in your own way. Before you purchase one, usually you will have the option of choosing the canvas size. There will be a lot of different sizes to pick from, anywhere from 20×25 cm to 50×60 cm, and maybe more. It all depends on which websites you are shopping on.

Be careful not to pick a canvas size that is too large or too small. Before you make a choice, I suggest that you first find a place on your walls to figure out where you are going to put it. You could also put it in a frame.

I also think it is worth mentioning that getting a bigger canvas for your first experience might not be the greatest idea. Since you will still be getting used to this craft, you might easily get frustrated with so many different drills and colors.

4. Choose drill type/shape

This is not an option that you will see everywhere, but there are some websites that offer it. Usually, you will either see a square shape or a round shape. There might even be some other shapes to pick from. I cannot exactly tell you which shape is the best. I believe that they are all made equal and that all of them will look good. It all comes down to your personal preference.

5. Make sure you have your art kit ready

I assume that you have already figured out that you will need an art kit with all the right tools to create this kind of painting. Often, the companies that send you the canvas in the drills will also supply you with their art kit. In it, you will need everything to craft your diamond painting.

However, make sure you do some research beforehand because there are some websites out there that do not send the art kit together with the canvas. You will not be able to do anything with the drills if you do not have the right tools (drill pen).

Although, you can easily order a good kit that comes with all the right tools for an affordable price.

As you can see, these diamond paintings are very unique in their own way and they are also very fun to craft too. I hope that you will consider this kind of painting as a decoration in your home.