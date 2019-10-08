Cryptocurrency and its Evolution

301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In the last decade, digital currencies or cryptocurrencies demonstrated just how strong and valuable they are. Today, there are about 14 million Bitcoins circulating. Investors around the world are speculating about the exciting future and the possibilities that this relatively new technology has to offer.

As of today, bitcoin technology had driven the most of the market capitalization of today and it will most likely stay like this until acceptance in the market and the price stability are achieved. This is not something that looks is going to happen in the near future. We know the price of Bitcoin today. However, we know that this is something likely to change in the future.

Some of the people who are talking in favor of Cryptocurrencies are talking about the inherent value of digital currencies. Their perception includes a network, the overall technology, the decentralized network, and the integrity of the digital currency code. Some of the owners of bitcoin even organize themselves into communities. If you are interested in learning more about them, check bitcoinaussiesystems.com.

The blockchain technology underlines digital currency technology. The blockchain has the potential to trigger disruption of a wide array of transactions. Of course, in addition to the traditional payment system. Traditional payment systems include bonds, stocks, and many more financial assets that are recorded in need of a third party that is trusted enough.

If you ask us, we believe that the cryptocurrency market is going to develop a tempo for the market’s key participants. Those participants are characterized by a likely growth of a number of legitimate participants. According to our prediction, all of the key participants in the market investors, regulators, financial institutions, tech developers, merchants, and last but not least, consumers, are going to play a pivotal role in accepting cryptocurrencies in the future.

How to Develop a Market?

When it comes to the consumers, cryptocurrencies offer much faster and much cheaper client-to-client payment options than traditional payment systems. However, digital currencies are still not accepted as a mainstream payment option due to its price volatility and still controversial management. But there is some progress in this task. For example, Belarus was the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as a payment method and made it untaxable until 2023.

If we are talking just about being practical, then we are definitely going to cheer for cryptocurrencies becoming a mainstream payment method. These transactions have a lower volatility risk and a low transaction fee. For those who love their privacy, they will be happy to know that it is possible to remain incognito while using your digital currency for paying. Also, digital currency transactions are eliminating chargebacks that are so typical for banks who offer you their credit cards.

Cryptocurrencies and Financial Institutions

As we all know, banks are working as some kind of mediums who connect people and their money. However, in the last two decades, the banking system started crumbling pretty rapidly. This resulted in the growth of Internet banking that ultimately led to the appearance of cryptocurrencies in the last few years. There are some examples of institutions accepted digital currencies.