Should You Insure Your Engagement Ring?

When a couple have decided to get engaged, this is a very special bond that shows each other (and others) their love for one another. The very way that people decide to propose to each other is also something that is extremely special, and people do this in all sorts of creative and innovative ways.

It could be that they jet over to Paris and ask the question at the Eiffel Tower or they could have an airplane pass by where they have the banner trailing behind with the proposal written out.

Usually, when people get engaged, they show this love by trading engagement rings. This lets the world know that the person is “off the market” and you will find that it is usually one of the first things that people want to see when they hear of the engagement – the ring! When people then go to the next step and get married, they usually want to treasure the engagement ring that they had and store it somewhere safe.

Upkeep/Safety

Engagement rings are normally not cheap, and these can cost a large number of dollars. Remembering that this is for a special occasion, there is sometimes an actual expectation that this is of a certain quality. They can also be easily damaged when they are being worn (depending on the base material of it), which can get a little frustrating for those who wear it. To help with this, there are jewelry protection liquids that can be used, but these are not 100%. In addition, people will remove the ring on occasions to prevent any damage when doing certain activities, this could be sports as an example. If the ring is removed, then it is important to have a think about where you are storing it as this is a dream steal for a robber. It is small and easy for them to place in their pockets, with the value being high. In the home, if the ring is removed, it would be recommended to put this in a safe of some sort, and the combination of the safe kept a secret (also have this safe fireproof).

Insurance

Unfortunately, you may get to the point that the engagement ring is damaged beyond repair or it is lost or stolen – on this occasion, you will want to have had an insurance policy in place to protect this. You can check this article to find out everything you need to know about insuring an engagement ring online.

This process is simple, and there are many different levels of cover. Depending on the cost of the engagement ring, then the level of cover that you take out will vary – this will also depend on the deductible amount and the level of cover you are looking for (loss/repairs). The deductible (excess) amount that is connected to the policy is something that is worth investigating in a lot of details as you could be slightly misled. For example, if you look online for an insurance policy covering an engagement ring where the value of the ring is $10,000, you will come back with a list of different monthly amounts. When you click on the cheapest option, it is likely to be there as it has a larger deductible. For the $10,000 value of the ring, say the deductible is $1,000, then you will only get $9,000 as part of the payout. The deducible can normally be what you want it to be and can be changed upfront before taking out the policy. Generally, you will find, the lower the deductible (which can be set to zero), then the higher the monthly premiums. Read the small print in detail to be sure you fully comprehend this in advance.

It is a myth that this needs to be a complicated process, and in fact, it is usually pretty simple. If you have the correct information upfront in terms of the evidence you are the owner of the ring, the valuation of it, and the level of cover you are looking for (loss or damage, etc.), then it could be a quick process to get a quote and implement it. It is important that when the policy is then agreed, and the monthly payments come out of the account that this is kept up to date, and no arrears are accumulated. If you try to progress a claim whilst in arrears, this could be rejected.

It is worth considering this when deciding if you want to ensure your engagement ring or not.