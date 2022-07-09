How to Decorate Any Room With LED Lamps – 2022 Guide

Besides the furniture and decorative pieces, the artificial lighting surely contributes to creating a home up to your taste. Not only does it make your space look brighter and cleaner, but it can also serve as a decorative piece depending on the lamps and ceiling you are going to select.

The previously used bulbs are not efficient enough both because they require more electricity and they usually last less. For that reason, LEDs have become the right solution for every home décor enthusiast.

In this article, we are going to talk about how can you decorate any room in your home by using LED lamps. In addition, you’ll learn about the right tones of every corner in your place to come up with an aesthetic-looking home. Keep reading and find out more.

Living room

Since this is the room that is visited by every guest that you have on, it must be made to serve as a statement. It has to be well decorated but kept simple at the same time. This contributes to a well-planned aesthetic look and makes the room look clean.

For that reason, you would want to incorporate natural and artificial lighting to come up with a cohesive and bright room. While the main lighting piece is your chandelier, consider going for a led platform to come up with a more modern and futuristic look.

When it comes to lamps, there are a couple of things you should consider. They can be made to improve the ambiance of the room or be more task-centered. That is why an interesting standing lamp can be a nice fit for ambiance, and a couple of table lamps to add an accent. Make sure they match to keep your style up. In addition, be sure they can be dimmed to be able to always adjust the tone.

Lastly, you might want to consider getting wall lamps. They can be pointed in a certain direction like the wall arts for example. Not only do they make your design deeper and nicely planned by they also contribute to the whole experience of the room.

Bedroom

As a room that is meant to give you the most comfort possible, you should consider using lighting that calms and relaxes you the most. That is why night lamps are a great thing both for relaxation and decoration purposes.

However, you should be careful about the color of the LEDs you will be selecting. Avoid using bring white and blue lights since they will suppress your melatonin and you’ll have trouble sleeping. Instead, use yellow tones during the time you are active, and implement red colors for the sleeping time.

In case you are a person who enjoys a book before sleep, be sure to illuminate the part of the room where you like to read. Having a good pointy lamp near your bed might be a great solution, so bear that in mind when planning the design and doing shopping.

Office

As a room that is purposed to motivate you to get the job done, you should do everything to come up with enough lighting and remove distractions. For that reason, you’ll need enough ambiance and task lighting to complete your design and remain functional.

For ambiance, you might consider adding a strip behind your desk or a led lamp that will provide a little bit of color. If you enjoy changing color patterns, an RGB module is surely something to go for.

When it comes to task lighting, having a great desk lamp with enough brightness is essential. In addition, you should go for a whiter color tone since it keeps you awake and contributes to the focus as suggested by https://prismalighting.co.uk/.

Corridor

As a connection between all your rooms, the corridor needs to be well illuminated. However, a simple ceiling light might not be sufficient for all the aesthetics you want in your home. For that reason, there are lots of lamps that suit this place of your home nicely.

For example, wall lamps are a great thing to enlighten the way around your home. With a tiny structure, you can place multiple pieces across the corridor to keep it looking bright and modern. In addition, many people are considering led strips since they can be shaped the way you want and can suit the corridor nicely.

Kitchen

The food preparation process must be done in a bright place to be able to see everything. Cutting food particles in a dark place seriously increases the risk of injury so be sure to enlighten your kitchen appropriately.

While you will surely have ceiling lights, be sure to get a led bulb for longevity and power consumption. In addition, you should consider getting lamps under the cabinets to illuminate the work surface where most of the cutting will be done.

At the night, you don’t have to put on the ceiling lights since you can simply turn on the lamp under the cabinets and quickly prepare your night snack. With that, not only do you improve your decoration but you also contribute to a better functionality of your kitchen.

Bathroom

Depending on the size of the bathroom, sometimes lamps are not essential. However, if you are having a large bathroom the use of led lights will surely improve the looks. Although strips are the best thing for bathrooms, certain small lamp models can be great as well.

Just be sure to get waterproof led lights to prevent hazardous situations since splashes during the shower can be a common cause of damage. In addition, an option where you can change the colors can be great to make the ambiance during long baths top-notch.

Yard

Lastly, having a dark entrance to your house is unforgivable with such affordable and great-looking options. Led lamps can be a great fit since they can be arranged to illuminate your entire yard including the patio.

In addition, you can surely improve the deck by placing light bulbs in line to come up with a fairy ambiance. Since the outdoor led lamps are resistant to weather changes, you should not worry about anything. This will make your night stays great and cozy which will surely be appreciated by everyone visiting.