6 Unique Home Decorating Trends

Everyone wants their home to look great to themselves, and hopefully bring a unique and welcoming experience to their guests, friends, or family that visit. While it may be hard to achieve depending on budget, interests, or time, there are many ways to decorate your home to be unique to you.

With the coming trends, a lot more ideas have popped up that were once seen as foreign or not the standard. These can include getting an electric fireplace in place of a real one, adding some greenery via plants or nature inclusion, or even adding a bit of your own interest with art, sculptures, and collections made by or collected by yourself.

Whatever you may think is a great way to decorate, there are many coming trends and ideas that support this or can give you other ideas. Here are six unique decoration trends and ideas for your home!

1. Add Plants In A Creative Way

What’s more unique than bringing your love of nature into your home through the use of plants? Not only does this display a love of nature and plant life, but also allows you to bring in accents of green from the leaves of plants or other colors from purple, yellow, or whatever the flower may have.

And bringing them into your home is easy along with giving you multiple options to do so! You can hang the plants from the ceiling, or have a vine style pillar, or just have them displayed on your tables or shelves. There are many options and ways to style plant life within your home to give your home a unique look unlike any other!

2. Display Collections On Shelves Or Tables

Another thing you can do by simply setting things on a table or shelf to decorate would be showing off your collections! You collect something, don’t you? Most people do.

It could be whatever you have an interest in and decide to collect, it doesn’t have to be there to be impressive or try to impress anyone, as there are many coming trends and ideas to support just for you. But, if you have a complete or large collection displayed it is bound to be unique and impressive. Think about all the things other people collect, model cars, baseball cards, pokemon cards, miniatures, and figurines, any of it can be displayed!

The easy part is displaying them on a shelf or table, just place them in a fashion you’d like, make sure they’re clean and look nice to you, and boom it’s all set! The hard part may be being okay with showing off your collection to your guest or even getting the collection started in the first place.

3. Get A New Electric Fireplace

Needing a unique look that offers some use to you during the cold months that come and go during the year? Look no further with the addition of an electric fireplace! While a normal fireplace may also get the job done, it can be rather expensive in terms of upkeep, while an electric one is rather cheap.

An electric fireplace is a great decor piece that can be placed anywhere within your home, though you may want to keep it closer to the original idea and have it placed in your living room. These electric fireplaces come in many different styles and kinds which you can buy from the MagikFlame website. Electric fireplaces bring a unique style while being useful and affordable!

4. Mix Vintage With Modern

Most people who are decorating their homes either choose a modern approach to the look, or a more vintage style with retro appliances. But have you seen when people attempt to do a mix of these two styles into a vintage-modern? It can be quite impressive when done right.

Ideally, this is when you mix certain modern styles or appliances with the vintage feel or look, or vice versa you take vintage furniture and appliances that get mixed with the modern look and feel. Sounds confusing, but rest assured this is a very simple thing that you can achieve.

Simply start by finding the look you want to go for, and what kind of appliances or furniture you need to achieve this look. Its history from there, literally!

5. Bring A Piece Of Yourself To The Decor

What would be more unique than implementing a piece of your own interests, likes, and craft into your decor? Nothing! If you want to make your home decorations and style unique then what you should do is add something that screams you out to yourself or your guests.

This is very easy to achieve, to do this all you have to do is implement something you enjoy or have made into the decor. This could be a piece of artwork you made, a drawing, painting, or sculpture! This could even work with adding your collection to a display, as the collection is what you’re interested in.

This key is to bring what you enjoy, and ideally what you have had a hand in making, and display it as a decoration. This would get people talking and show your skills or what you are interested in to whoever comes to your home.

6. Make Sure Your Room Has Its Anchor Pieces

Lastly, to make every room scream unique and complete, you are going to want to make sure all rooms have their anchor pieces! You may be wondering what the means, so here you are; An anchor piece is what sets the room apart and shows what it is really for to everyone. For example, a living room has a sofa, a dining room has a dining table, and a bedroom has a bed.

To make every room complete and unique, you can get a little more creative with how you place and use these anchor pieces. But you do want to ensure each room has its so-called anchor piece. Without a bed in the bedroom, it just looks incomplete and a little messy, you wouldn’t want that, no matter how great you decorate it.

Making Your Home Unique Through Decoration

Decorating your home the way you want it is the best way to make your home unique to you, but that doesn’t mean you can draw from different trends or ideas to make your style. As the years go by, more and more trends are becoming popular while others are fading. This gives you the ability to look at a multitude of different trends and decide on what your favorites may be.

Next time you try changing your decorations or making a more personalized approach, try some of these ideas. Try adding an electric fireplace, or display your collection of cards or figurines, or even display some homemade art that you worked so hard on! It’s your home, and you have the right to decorate it the way you want.