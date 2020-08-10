How Does a Dedicated Server Work?

A dedicated server is used to tend to your website and all the things you may possibly need to improve your way of working. In this article, we are going to give you more information on how it works, what it does, and how you can benefit from it. We will also tell you more about the advantages of a DS, why you should get it, and we will also mention the disadvantages of having it in your line of business.

How do they work?

The difference between DS and a shared server is that you will be in charge of everything you are paying for. Other websites will not have any access to them, and you won’t have to fear about someone stealing your information or accessing data you store on your website.

With a dedicated server, you will be able to keep it on at all times, without the need of someone maintaining it constantly. The overall speed will be increased, and you probably know that speed is one of the things that will lead to new customers, or it will push them away. The DS is not made for one type of website only, they can be used to host anything you want, including commercial sites, game servers, web stores, and anything else you might be interested in.

With this type of server, you will be getting your own IP address and every other benefit that comes with it. Now let’s look at some of the advantages, and with that, explain better how the whole process works and why you can benefit from it.

Advantages

There are a lot of advantages that come with this type of server. The servers are going to be yours and yours only, so that means that you have exclusive rights to all the CPU, RAM, and bandwidth. You don’t have to share with anyone and you are also going to have root access to the servers.

According to Intergrid, dedicated servers work on more than 50 operating systems, and you can choose the data, RAM, storage, and the core depending on your personal needs. The price of the DS depends on the features you choose and you are also free to build your own server. Some additional things you may want to consider include add-ons, licenses, and additional bandwidth.

The flexibility allows you to use and add your own software that will help you manage your business. This helps a lot of companies that are still growing and you will be able to scale it depending on the people who use it and how many customers you have on your site. As you already know, the more clicks you have on your website, and the more things you publish on it, the more storage you need. The DS hosting will allow you to scale it depending on your current needs, and you can always go back and change things up if you need more or less processing, backup, and storage.

One of the main benefits is that DS always has really powerful hardware, including the CPU, HDD, and RAM. With this, you will know that your server will not crash easily, and no matter how many clients you get per day on your website, you don’t have to worry about it failing because of the traffic.

When you choose DS, you will be safe and secure from any attacks, malware, or hacks. There are a lot of firewalls that are almost impossible to penetrate, and even if someone gets through the first layer of security, your IT team will be notified about it and they will be able to act right away. No matter what happens, your website will not crash down, and your users will not notice that anything is happening in the background.

This whole process will ensure that all of your data, including your clients’ data, is safely stored and secured from all hacks and possible information theft. This is extremely important for websites that store information and companies that sell products online.

You will get your own unique IP address and you won’t have to share it with anyone else, so your clients will be able to reach and find you with ease. Even though getting your own DS means that you have to pay more money for it, you should know that there are no upfront expenses. Depending on the company you choose, you will be billed monthly, quarterly, or annually, and all the expenses are transparent. There won’t be any hidden costs and you will know what you are paying for at all times.

Disadvantages

There are not a lot of disadvantages that come with this type of hosting. The main issue is that it is made for large companies that are willing to invest in becoming better. Smaller companies that have limited resources usually choose different types of hosting that are more accessible. The price for a DS is higher than the other options you have on the market, so if you are just building your website, you may want to put your resources into something else.

Another thing that might concern you is that you are going to need a team of experts who will be handling this whole process. You will need to hire at least one person right away who has the needed knowledge and skills and who will be able to control and customize the servers. Some companies will offer you their team of experts, but depending on the place you choose to go with, you may need to pay more money for it. Overall, the only disadvantage that comes with the DS is that you need a budget as they are more expensive when compared to shared hosting and VPS.

These are most of the things you should know about dedicated servers before you decide if you want to invest in them. Depending on the size of your company, and the traffic you get per month, the DS can help you grow and maintain your businesses. It is a fact that the advantages outweigh the disadvantages, and the only question you need to ask yourself is if you are willing to invest in something that is going to make your company bigger and better.