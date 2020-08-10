Get Rid of Anxiety: 7 Ways to Relax with Natural Supplements

Anxiety is more than just feeling stressed. The actual symptoms can range from very short to lengthy and ongoing episodes. Little things can set you off, such as leaving your house or meeting friends which can in and of itself, cause a severe attack. So, not treating it right away could result in something much worse.

Thankfully, there are many remedies that can rescue you out of these spiraling out-of-control moods. Certain natural anti-anxiety supplements may help with mild to moderate anxiety but look for qualified sources or companies that stand behind their formulas. It’s also advisable to consult a nutritionist, herbalist or actually visit your doctor if the episodes are numerous to guide you through which healing supplements should work best for you.

But to get you started these could help to reel in your anxiety and get your life back to normal.

1. Kava Kava

Kava kava is a popular remedy for anxiety which promotes relaxation. This native plant from the islands of the South Pacific is one of the most preferred remedies for anxiety. Some major advantages of Kava root are muscle relaxation and improved cognitive ability. The herb is proven to be an effective and safe treatment.

However, one should keep in mind that the natural supplement can act negatively with alcohol. Thus, it is advised not to consume alcohol with it.

2. Valerian Root

Valerian root is an herb mostly used as a sleep aid for insomnia which can usually be prompted by anxiety. It is one of the natural therapies for anxiety and a lack of sleep. Multiple studies out of the Mayo Clinic have indicated that valerian – a tall flowering grassland plant – may reduce the amount of “time” it takes to fall asleep. Today, valerian is used as a dietary supplement for insomnia, anxiety, and other conditions such as depression and menopause symptoms.

Many patients who consumed this herb found a reduced measure in anxiety, compared to other remedies. Also, valerian root has been used medicinally for many years dating back to Greek and Roman times as a natural way to cure anxiety.

3. Rhodiola

Due to its bright yellow texture, this herb is popularly known as golden root or rose root. Rhodiola is an adaptogen herb which is the second most-consumed traditional medicine. Consuming this herb has shown some useful qualities in the relief of anxiety symptoms and an immediate effect on your stress level and capacity to control and manage stress levels. With this herb, you will feel a calm and an overall relaxation state as it’s a natural stress reducer.

Today, people use rhodiola as a dietary supplement to increase energy, stamina, and strength, to improve attention and memory, and to enhance the ability to cope with stress.

4. Lavender

The lavender plant is a popular essential oil that promotes relaxation which is something any anxiety sufferer strives for. You can find it both in a pill form and also as an essential oil. Many people found that breathing in lavender improved their mood and lessened stress. It is also said to encourage sleep which can be massively affected by anxiety.

So, as a therapy, you can spray lavender in your room or keep a lavender plant close to your sleeping quarters to improve your sleep quality.

5. Passion Flower

This beautiful flower has calming effects on those restless and anxious feelings. As it is known to cause drowsiness due to its natural herbal benefits, it is advisable to take it before bed-time or after a busy day. Originated from Peru the herb has spread throughout the world.

Today, passion flower is used as a dietary supplement for anxiety and sleep problems, as well as for pain, heart rhythm problems, menopausal symptoms, and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. It is applied to the skin for burns and to treat hemorrhoids.

Passionflower is available dried (which can be used to make tea), or as liquid extract, capsules, or tablets.

6. Chamomile

Chamomile is not only a commonly used tea but its famous properties work to alleviate anxiety naturally. It’s a gentle, effective way to treat your stress. So, if you are not a huge fan of tea you can also find it in a pill form. It’s also known to ease digestion problems and also boosts sleep while aiding many insomnia sufferers.

The dried flowers of chamomile contain many terpenoids and flavonoids contributing to its medicinal properties. Chamomile is widely used to treat inflammations of the skin and mucous membranes, and for various bacterial infections of the skin, oral cavity and gums, and respiratory tract. Chamomile in the form of an aqueous extract has been frequently used as a mild sedative to calm nerves and reduce anxiety, to treat hysteria, nightmares, insomnia and other sleep problems. Many have found that chamomile seems to have a calming effect on patient’s anxiety symptoms.

7. Lemon Balm

Lemon balm is most ordinarily found in capsule form. It has been in existence since at least the middle ages to alleviate anxious symptoms and encourage calmness. You may also find it useful in treating digestive issues and headaches. The effects of Lemon balm has also shown in studies to possibly improve cognitive function and when applied topically at the first sign of a cold sore, causes reduced symptoms and heals faster. In short, lemon balm is not only helpful in soothing stress but can also enhance mood and minimizing stress.

Let’s sum up anxiety and stress…

Keep in mind that every individual is unique so the way your body reacts to the natural anti-anxiety supplements can differ. It is always advisable to take the advice of your doctor before consuming any heavy dose of any of the above solutions.

However, if you have anxiety, chances are you may have tried several remedies, even some of the above suggestions. Depending on your specific need, some of the above should help with mild to moderate anxiety.