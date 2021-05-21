Delphi Engine Management for Commercial Vehicles

Modern commercial vehicles engines are complex machines that need specialized care. Engine manufacturers incorporate several electronic components into these vehicles to simplify their management. These electronic systems can improve the vehicle’s fuel economy, performance and driver’s comfort.

Through a variety of sensors, the vehicle can communicate with the driver and technicians. Accurate sensors enable technicians to diagnose and repair faults faster. A comprehensive engine management system can detect when it is necessary to replace aftermarket parts for trucks and can be ordered at www.multispares.com.au. This article focuses on the Delphi engine management systems. Read on if you would like to find out more about Delphi Technologies.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies is a brand of BorgWarner Inc. It has more than 100 years of experience in the original equipment (OE) industry. Delphi Technologies equips garages to service and repair vehicles efficiently. The company’s aftermarket products are supplied by Delphi Technologies Aftermarket whose portfolio includes the following categories.

Gasoline and diesel Fuel Systems

Engine Management

Vehicle Electronics

Diagnostics and Test Equipment

Maintenance Solutions

Delphi boasts a global network of more than 2,750 service centres in over 150 countries. From its headquarters in Warwick, UK, Delphi distributes aftermarket parts for European trucks all over the world.

Delphi Engine Management

Delphi has built a reputation for precision and high-quality engineering. The company develops a wide range of sensors and components that improve engine performance. These components control the engine’s response in various situations and driving conditions. Below are three components that have a high impact on engine performance and emissions control.

Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensor

The Mass Air Flow sensor is also known as the air meter of MAF. As its name suggests, the MAF measures the amount of air flowing into the engine. This information enables the Engine Control Unit (ECU) to regulate the fuel injected into the engine. Matching the fuel injection to air intake balances the fuel/air mixture and improves the engine’s fuel consumption.

It is challenging to detect a MAF sensor failure because it has similar indicators to other systems. Delphi provides a detailed guide on how to distinguish and repair MAF sensor failures. With Delphi MAF sensors, you can boost the performance of your truck while lowering operational costs.

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valves

Several trucks recycle exhaust gas to boost engine performance. Yet, the composition of the exhaust gas can cause the truck to produce harmful emissions. The Exhausts Gas Recirculation valves or EGR valves regulate the flow of exhaust gas into the engine.

The Delphi EGR valves feature fast opening and closing response times to let small amounts of exhaust into the engine at a time. By controlling the amount of exhaust flowing into the engine, the EGR limits the production of harmful gases such as NOx. Delphi EGR valves also have a higher opening and closing force to reduce exhaust gas corrosion and increase the lifespan of your engine components.

O2 Sensors

Oxygen sensors, or O2 sensors, measure the amount of oxygen present in a truck’s exhaust gas. The sensor conveys its results to the truck’s ECU which in turn adjusts the fuel/air mixture.

While the information the O2 sensor passes to the ECU can improve fuel economy, it aims to reduce pollution. The amount of oxygen present in your truck’s exhaust gas determines the type and intensity of harmful emissions it produces. Too much fuel in your engine leads to the emission of carbon monoxide while too little causes nitrogen-oxide emissions. The O2 sensor and ECU work together to determine the best fuel/air balance for optimal emissions.

To sum up, Delphi’s engine management systems take over several minor functions of the truck and allow the driver to focus on critical driving decisions. Through Delphi’s solutions, drivers can get more work done with less stress and fatigue. Commercial vehicle owners can also improve their margins with better fuel economy and more accurate maintenance schedules.

Bonus Tip: Why Is Regular Maintenance of Engine Important?

After we explained the three main components of the dephie engine management, we should provide you with additional explanation. There are many commercial vehicle owners that do not maintain their engine at all. They believe their vehicle will work the same way for a long period if they drive properly. However, just like any other product in the world, over time, commercial vehicles as well as their engine lose quality. That is the reason why we would like to change your way of thinking by explaining the reasons why regular maintenance of the engine is important. Let’s find out those reasons together!

It Is a Time- and Money-Saving Solution

People that do not regularly maintain the engine of their vehicle often get an unexpected cost and unpleasant surprise. Their vehicle simply stops working at once and when they check out what’s wrong, they find out that the repairs are going to be costly. It is much better to solve a problem until it becomes too big or even unsolvable.

Let’s use an example that will make things clear. In some moment, you will need to change the engine oil. Believe it or not, this task will not cost you more than $100. On the other hand, the entire repair process won’t last more than half an hour. However, if you don’t do that on time, you will need to pay a few hundred dollars to fix this problem while you won’t be able to use the vehicle for a couple of days. Doesn’t this seem like a time- and money-saving solution?

Logically, You Will Improve the Durability of Your Engine

Okay, this part is probably clear to all the people that are reading this article, but it would be good to mention it. As previously mentioned, neither of the machines that people are driving for private or commercial purposes will last forever. This especially counts when we talk about engines. You must not allow the oil, dirt, or any other issue to damage your engine.

However, if you regularly maintain your engine, there is no chance something like that will ever happen. All the tasks look irrelevant and easy, but they are essential for the durability of your engine. We understand you are busy, and work does not allow you to check out the engine of your commercial vehicle often. However, for something like this, you do not have the right to look for excuses.

You Will Ensure Your Own Safety

Last but not least, drivers of commercial vehicles need to ensure that their vehicle is secure. What would happen if the engine stops working while you are driving the vehicle? This could expose you as well as people that are inside the vehicle and on the streets to extreme danger. We are sure you would want to avoid making an accident just because you didn’t maintain your engine regularly. We previously explained a technology that can make things a lot easier, so there is no need to hesitate. Use every possible opportunity to keep the quality of your engine and allow the technology to ensure you safety.