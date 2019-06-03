Dental implants – What you need to know before getting one

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

One of the first things that people notice about you is your smile. Having perfect, white pearls can really boost one’s self-confidence. Unfortunately, if you do not maintain the highest level of oral hygiene, a number of problems can occur, and clearly, there are numerous solutions. Since they represent a permanent solution, dental implants have become immensely popular in the last few years, and here is everything you need to know.

The very first thing that you should be aware of is that not everyone is a candidate for dental implants. If you have got a strong jaw, healthy gums and carry out good oral hygiene, then you probably have nothing to worry about. On the other hand, people who are heavy smokers, have any chronical diseases such as diabetes, or their jaw tissue is in any way damaged, they will probably not be able to get these implants. Since they are inserted directly into the jaw tissue, all of the above-mentioned criteria are extremely important.

Furthermore, think carefully what is better for your – dental implants or dentures? The biggest advantage of implants is a comfort. Unlike dentures, you do not have to worry whether the implants will move or cause you any kind of discomfort. In addition, people who opt who dentures encounter restrictions when it comes to certain types of food, they should not eat anything sticky or too hard. Dental implants do not impose the same limits. Also, when it comes to hygiene, dentures require special care, while implants don’t. Usual brushing and flossing are enough.

Moving on, let’s talk about two types of implants – endosteal and subperiosteal. The former one is more common and it is placed directly into one’s jawbone, by drilling a small bone with the goal of ensuring maximum support. The latter one is used when a person’s jawbone is not strong or deep enough. The implant is placed on or above the bone, under the gum. Subperiosteal implants do not provide the same support as the endosteal ones do.

Now, let’s discuss the procedure. The entire process is quite lengthy; it can last for several months. There are numerous appointments you have to keep both before and after the surgery. Once your dentist has established that you are a good candidate for this procedure and the implants have been installed, your jaw will need some time to heal (usually 6 to 12 weeks). It is important to visit your dentist’s office regularly during this time in order to ensure that everything is healing perfectly and that there are no complications.

Lastly, you must be wondering about the price. The cost of dental implants can vary, so it is important to consult with different practices, check their prices and also talk with your insurance company. Since the expense per one implant can be a few thousand dollars, it is not recommended to opt for it if you need more than two implants.

To conclude, as described in this text, there are many benefits of dental implants so it is no wonder that more and more people choose them over dentures. We have only discussed some major things regarding this type of surgery, so if you are considering it, make sure to talk with your dentist, and explore all your options.