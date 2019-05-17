Seven Ways Cosmetic Dentistry Can Improve Your Smile

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Cosmetic Dentistry is a type of dental care that focuses mainly on improving the appearance of teeth, rather than their function. Procedures done by cosmetic dentists are almost always elective, meaning they are not essential for your health, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t improve your well being and comfort. Keep reading to learn about some ways cosmetic dentistry can improve your smile and all the benefits associated with the treatments.

In Office or Take-Home Whitening Kits

Whitening your teeth is a typically noninvasive and inexpensive way to brighten up your smile. Most cosmetic dental offices offer a variety of options for your whitening treatment, including dental cleaning and polishing, chemical bleaching, laser bleaching, and professional home whitening kits. While whitening your teeth does not offer any physical benefits, it can boost confidence and improve one’s sense of self-worth.

Invisible Orthodontics

Cosmetic dentists such as SohoSmile offer custom fit clear braces and retainers to straighten out your teeth without the distracting appearance of conventional braces. Improving your bite has benefits beyond the cosmetic ones, it has also been shown to effectively alleviate teeth grinding and unconscious jaw clenching in dental patients as well as to reduce headaches caused by jaw tension.

Porcelain Veneers

Veneers are just what they sound like, thin shells frequently crafted out of porcelain to resemble the natural tooth that are applied to the shaved front of one or more teeth using a strong dental bond. They are most frequently used to correct discoloration but can also help to restore a tooth after superficial damage such as a surface chip.

Dental Bridges

Dental bridges are used to fill large gaps between teeth or as a replacement for missing ones. There are four ways to affix dental bridges, and they are sometimes suggested as non-invasive and cost-effective alternative to dental crowns and implants, and even replacing the need for some orthodontic treatments.

Dental Implants

Modern dental implants are a natural looking solution to replace teeth that are severely decayed or have been damaged beyond saving. Similar to dental bridges, implants fill the space of the old tooth restoring appearance and functionality, while also preventing the remaining teeth from shifting within the jaw.

Dental Crowns

Dental crowns are not an exclusively cosmetic procedure, while they do improve the appearance of teeth they are primarily used to protect and restore the shape and functionality of teeth that have been chipped or cracked. Similar to veneers and implants, they are frequently made out of porcelain to achieve a natural look and involve reshaping the original tooth to fit the crown.

Inlays and Onlays

Otherwise known as ‘Indirect Fillings’, Inlays and Onlays are a type of restoration applied to either the inner or outer layer of a tooth, typically done with materials that closely resemble the natural tooth to hide the repair. While they blend in nicely, ‘Indirect Fillings’ are not a simple cosmetic choice, frequently being applied to teeth that lack the structure to support a standard filling.