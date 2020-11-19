Is It Possible To Get Dermatology Treatment At Home?

Browsing through Instagram or YouTube for dermatology skin treatments at home might make you wonder if it is even possible to do anything skincare-related without going to a dermatologist.

There are so many reasons our skins see extensive damage over time. For people with highly sensitive skin, acne breakouts and other imperfections are so common, especially with even minor changes in the weather.

Specialized skincare treatments are best left to professionals. However, that does not mean you need to make a trip to a dermatologist every time you require skin treatment. According to OxygenCeuticals, there are ways you can perform skincare routines in the comfort of your home without the cost of an arm and a leg for high fees.

Let’s look at a simple and easy skincare routine that dermatology clinics perform for facial skincare that you can perform right at home. It involves following a few crucial steps using the right products that can help you do an excellent job of a dermatology treatment without having to set foot outside your home.

Oxy Facial Treatment for Dermatology Treatment at Home

If you go the oxy facial way for dermatology treatment at home, the process could be as simple as following the steps below.

Step 1: Hydrate Your Skin

The first thing you need to take care of is hydrating your skin to return the moisture it has lost that is causing all the problems in the first place.

There are several ways you can achieve an improved level of hydration for your skin. The Toning Gel is a fantastic way to return the moisture. The toner works like a soothing gel that gives your skin a refreshing feeling.

You can even use the toning gel to help revitalize your skin after any dermatology procedures. It helps your skin feel calmer and soothes it, especially if you have sensitive skin or skin with redness.

This toner’s gentle formula is an effective solution for hydrating your skin, clarifying it, removing oil buildup, and visibly tightening the pores for clear and matte skin. The first step takes care of several tasks that would otherwise require several products.

Cleansing your skin before applying the toning gel with a cotton pad is ideal.

Step 2: Prevent Dryness

The hydrating toning gel takes care of several skincare needs in one step. However, now you need a solution to help your skin retain its moisture without bombarding it with constant and intense hydration throughout the day.

To help you achieve this, you could use the Hyaluronic Acid gel-type cream. It is an effective moisturizing solution that uses 25% concentrated Hyaluronic Acid in its formula to consistently provide your skin with moisture throughout the day.

The Hyaluronic Acid transforms atmospheric vapor into fresh and pure water that revitalizes your skin consistently. It also prevents excessive evaporation of moisture from your skin, helping it retain moisture. Additionally, the Adenosine in the product reduces wrinkles by enhancing your skin’s elasticity.

The Oligopeptide-1 in the gel-type cream helps heal the damaged skin cells and works with the HA and Adenosine to counteract the damage. A word of caution for those who still have acne on the skin or are suffering from a skin disease. This gel is nutrition-rich, and the high concentration of nutrition can irritate your skin. It would be best to avoid using this if you are still suffering from a lot of acne.

Step 3: Hydrating Mask

The third and final step for this simple and convenient dermatology skin treatment at home is using a hydrating mask to lock-in the moisture and revitalize your skin. The Cryogel Velvet Sheet Gel mask is an innovative product to deliver beneficial effects that reduce the appearance of dark spots and aging.

Rich in Vitamin E and hydrating agents like Hydrolyzed Collagen, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, and Adenosine, the mask helps to minimize the effects of aging by reducing wrinkles. The Niacinamide in the mask prevents skin discoloration by regulating melanin production to give you a glowing complexion.

Leave the mask on after cleansing your skin for 20 minutes. After you remove the Cryogel Face Mask, gently pat your skin to help it absorb the residue left by the mask.

Dermatologists have been using these three steps to help their clients revitalize their skin, keep it clearer, and tightening it to reduce wrinkles for a younger and healthier-looking face.

Additional Things to Remember with Dermatology Skin Treatment at Home

Make sure that you are very careful with taking on skin care treatments at home. If you are not treating your skin kindly, there is a chance that you can damage your skin further, causing more discomfort.

Here are some tips you should remember to make sure that you don’t harm your skin if you are exfoliating at home, based on advice from dermatologists:

Make sure you consider the skincare products you already use while you are choosing anything for exfoliating your skin at home. Some products can worsen dry skin or cause breakouts.

If you have dry skin that is acne-prone, using mechanical exfoliation might be too harsh for your skin. Dry considering mild chemical exfoliators.

Always be gentle with your skin when applying products to your skin. Gentle and small circular movements are ideal.

Always follow exfoliation with moisturizers to keep your skin feeling hydrated and fresh.

If you are unsure what type of skin you have or how it might react to certain treatments, it is better to consult with a qualified dermatologist before doing any treatments at home. A dermatologist can examine and evaluate your skin to help you decide which treatments could work best for your skin. You can use their advice to adjust your approach to dermatology skin treatment at home.