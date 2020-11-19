DIY Deck Building Or Hiring Professional – 2020 Comparison Guide

Building a deck is by no means a small or an inexpensive feat or an easy job, so deciding whether to do it yourself or to hire a professional cannot be an easy decision. If you’ve decided to upgrade your property by having one, the question we’ve posed is probably the one you’ve already asked yourself. If you haven’t reached a decision yet, it might be because you don’t have all the necessary information regarding what are the pros and cons of both options. Luckily for you, we went out and did a little research of our own to try and help you reach a decision.

First of all, let take a look at the decks themselves. Although it might seem like a simple job, it’s a lot more than that. If you’ve imagined it as simple as putting a few planks together, which we doubt you did, but still, it’s important to say that it is nothing like that.

There are a lot of factors to consider when approaching a project like this. First of all, there are dozens of different materials used to build a deck. This is probably one of the most important decisions you have to make when it comes to building a good deck. Selecting the right material will affect the price, the maintenance cost in the future and overall durability and longevity of the newest addition to your home.

Like we’ve said, there are a lot of options. Pressure-treated lumber is of the most common materials used. You might wonder why. Well, it’s the cheapest, most affordable option. However, the money you save during the building process, you’ll end up spending on maintenance and inevitable re-do in just a few years. So, unless you’re looking for a short-term solution, steer clear of this option. Most professionals would agree. Not because they’ll earn more money by working with pricier materials, but because in the end, their goal is to do a good job and leave the customer satisfied for a long time.

As far as materials go, you should probably decide between tropical hardwood or composite PVC decking. They each have their own advantages, but ultimately, whichever you choose you should be more than good for a long time.

Now, let’s take a look at some direct comparisons between doing the job yourself or hiring someone else to do it for you.

Let’s take a look at the DIY first. If you’re handy with tools and know your way around, you might consider doing the job by yourself (or with some help for your friends). Naturally, knowing how to hammer a nail or screw something in doesn’t count as being handy, so keep that in mind. A project like this requires a bit of architectural planning and engineering, if you will. If you’re good on both, let’s proceed, if not, don’t risk it. You don’t want to suddenly collapse through the deck one day when all you’ve wanted to do is to enjoy a beer and a cool breeze after a long day at work. If that happens, you’ll wish you’d gone with the deckbuildersanjose.com.

Okay, so, first things first – the overall cost of the build. If you do decide to go the DIY route, one thing is certain – it’s going to cost less. It’s not a secret that it’s cheaper to do things yourself and not pay someone else. In this case, you might end up spending a tiny bit more when buying materials for the build, but you’re certain to save quite a bit more by not paying overhead fees and labour costs. Therefore, if the budget is a little tight – you might want to consider DIY-ing it.

Next up, we have time. If there is one thing you can control when you’re the one doing the job it’s the time. You’re the only one doing it, so you can decide when and for how long you’re going to do it. If the weather is bad – postpone the build. If you don’t feel like doing it today – do it tomorrow. Or you can speed things up, totally up to you.

Finally, when you’re the one in charge you have complete control over everything. That means, you get to decide how it’s going to look, you get to pick the colours, the materials, whether or not you want railings and so much more. Of course, you get to decide what kind of deck you’re building either way, but you get to be more flexible when you’re on your own. If you decide to change something mid-way through – you can. Those things can be a little bit tricky if you’ve hired a pro.

Now, let’s see what you can expect if you hire a professional crew.

First of all, the greatest benefit of professionally built decks is that you get a warranty and a certificate of quality. These decks have been thought out meticulously and have been built numerous times before – so the contractors guarantee quality and reliability. In case something happens, you get a free repair or a new deck.

Next up, you get a piece of mind and you cannot put a price on that. Sure, it’s going to cost a little extra to hire a professional, but these guys know what they’re doing. They’ve done it more times than you can imagine so you can be sure everything will be executed to perfection. Also, if anything happens during the build, you can be sure they’ll adapt and overcome to provide you with the best result possible.

Finally, arguably the best thing about hiring a pro is the fact that you save on both time and effort. If you’re itching for a new deck, there is no way that you can do it faster than the pros – it just cannot happen. So, if you hire a pro – you get a deck sooner, rather than later. Also, you don’t have to move a finger. You could just sit back and relax while the others do the work for you.

There you have it. That was a quick, concise guide as to what you can expect when it comes to deck building. A couple of focal points and benefits of each choice to help you out decide which one works best for you. Hopefully, it’s been helpful.