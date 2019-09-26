Did You Like Your Proposal?

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

According to The Knot, one out of four women surveyed were not satisfied with the way their S.O. proposed to them. Complaints about their proposals included that it wasn’t romantic or original enough, that it was too over-the-top, or that the dude came to the party sans ring. I would predict that these 25 percent also turned out to be the most irritating of bridezillas. A proposal is just a moment and sometimes moments don’t go as planned. The point is the lifelong commitment you’re entering into, right? But what do I know, I’ve never been in a proposal situation. How about you? Were you satisfied with the way your proposal went?

[Daily Mail U.K.]

Original by Ami Angelowicz