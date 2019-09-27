Innovative Technologies In The 21st Century 

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We are living in an age where technology flourishes, where new concepts are being developed every day. From personalized smartphones to hoverboards, these are some of the things that were unimaginable only a decade ago.

Once upon a time, buying oversized VHS tapes were considered the norm. Now we have the option of watching movies, TV shows, documentaries, and cartoons in digital formats, meaning we can watch them straight from our computer screens or smartphones.

Today, a lot of emphases are being put on smart devices, a concept that makes it easier to manage daily activities and entertainment. It’s safe to say that everything nowadays can be done with a simple tap on a screen. But have you ever asked yourself what are the innovative technologies of the 21st century that helped shape modern-day society?

Following the examples we’ve just mentioned, we’re going to bring to you further examples of technologies that helped significantly develop our society in the 21st century.

1. Self-Driving Cars

A concept that is still is major development; self-driving cars put a lot of emphasis on artificial intelligence. The main drawback of this technology is probably the fact that we need to change modern-day infrastructure to help support this innovation. Leaders in the field need to come together with automakers to reshape streets in order to help public transport cope with this invention. But the ultimate goal is not far ahead, and we could see a major societal change in the coming years.

2. 3-D Printing

3-D printing is yet another technology developed in the 21st century that has uses in many fields, but it seems none is more important than the heal care field. By using 3-D printers, health care providers can deliver products to patients that might disrupt current distribution and manufacturing channels. With the use of 3-D printing, we are able to create anything from prosthetic limbs, custom hearing aids, organ transplants, dental work, personalized prescriptions and more.

3. Social Media

Social media is an invention that has had a major impact on society in the 21st century. But humanity overestimated the influence social media has on society. This is more in the case of professional athletes and celebrities, where they have huge followings on their social media platforms. Ordinary people look up to athletes and celebrities, so they need to be careful in what they do on social media. There have been a lot of controversies surrounding posting inappropriate content on social media by these people. And that has prompted officials to train athletes and celebrities in social media reputation management.

4. Fiber Optics

Fiber optics is a technology that transformed television, telephones, and the internet. Fiber optics has transformed the infrastructural part of these devices. They are created using optically pure glass that is as thin as human hair but has the potential to transmit uncorrupted data across very long distances. Fiber optics also has its use in the medical industry, mechanical engineering, telecommunication industry, and more.