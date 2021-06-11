Different Types of Wigs. Which Type is Best?

If you are a wig fanatic, you would be familiar with the different types that you can buy. However, if you are a novice or if you are new to wig buying, the difference types can be a bit confusing at first.

The Wig industry is a Billion dollar one and is so with reason. According to Statista, the United States is the largest importer from China when compared to any other country in the world. In 2018, Americans imported 42.26% of all the wigs purchased worldwide.

Wigs serve many purposes, so it is no wonder why they are in such high demand and have been for many years now. According to NubianPrincessHairShop.com, the best and most popular ones are the Human Hair kind, when compared with those made from Synthetic Hair. They are great to wear to work on the daily, to hide any hair loss issues we may be experiencing, to transform our appearance or to wear to that special event. Whether you are going for an everyday casual look or a look which is more elegant, a wig unit will surely complete your style and transform your image. The style you want to achieve and the level of versatility you require will be determined by the type you choose to buy.

Cap Construction

Cap construction ultimately determines the wig’s description. Depending on how the cap is constructed, it may be described as non-lace, lace front, full lace, etc. There are different types of caps which we will discuss below, so if you are a newbie, you will find this information very useful so read on.

Most Popular Types

No-Lace

Although not as popular as the ones with Lace, they still hold their own in terms of popularity. They are the most affordable type and come in any style, color, length, and texture. Short and medium length styles tend to be more popular in non-lace, including styles such as pixie cut and bob cut. They are generally are available with two types of construction, Capless and with Full Cap.

Capless

Units which are capless, provide the highest amount of ventilation for the head, keeping your head as cool as possible. About two-thirds of the cap is open, to allow the scalp to breathe and tracks are placed on vertical columns which run from the top front to the back of the cap. These caps can come with lace front or with no lace.

The advantage with this type is that they are affordably priced because they are cheaper to manufacture. However, the disadvantage is that there are limitations when it comes to styling. Getting a natural look around the hairline or trying to create a natural looking part will be impossible. They usually look best with styles that have bangs.

Full Cap

As the name suggests this type is made on a full cap that covers the entire head. They are made with stretchy material and the hair tracks are sewn directly onto the cap.

The top of the unit may or may not have fake scalp if there is a part. If there is no part, the top of the cap would be made with a type of rose lace fabric to allow for some ventilation as is seen in the picture above.

Closure Wigs

If you are looking for an affordable option which is natural looking, a closure wig is a good choice. They are economical and although they do not offer as much lace as some other types, you can still achieve a partially natural look.

Lace Closure wigs offer different lace measurements, but the two most common ones are units with 4×4 inch lace and 5×5 inch lace. With closure units, you can achieve a natural looking front ponytail hairstyle, side part, middle part, crescent part, or you can wear the hair down. You can even braid or flat twist the lace area and it will still look natural and stylish.

Lace Front

These are by far the most popular type of Lace Wig. Although they are generally more expensive than non-lace and lace closure types, many of them are still affordable. They provide a high level of styling versatility in the entire front area due to their lace front nature. The lace gives you a natural-looking hairline. It also provides a natural look if you choose to wear a parted, front ponytail or front braided hairstyle.

Some Lace Front Wigs are Glue-less, which means you need no glue, tape, or adhesive to hold the lace down and achieve a natural look. Be sure to utilize its security features so it stays in place. When I say security features, I am referring to the security combs and adjustable back straps which they usually have attached.

360 Wig

If you prefer the natural look around the entire perimeter of the head, a 360 Wig is the one to choose. They have lace around the entire circumference of the head and the lace area usually measures six inches from the hairline inward. This allows for lots of space to work with, offering more versatility than units with less lace.

Once your unit is installed properly, the hair will look as though it is coming from your scalp like all lace wigs should. It should also come with security combs and an adjustable back strap like the picture above to ensure that it stays in place. Tapes or glues can be optionally used for security. If you are wearing the hair in an updo or a parted style, you may want to use wig glue or tape so that the hairline does not kinky up on you. You should note that 360 units are usually more expensive than Lace Front ones. The more lace on the cap’s surface, generally the more expensive it will usually be.

Full Lace

Many of the rules which apply to 360 Wigs also apply to the Full Lace ones. A Full Lace Wig will allow you to part anywhere while still maintaining a natural look. These are the most expensive type of unit while offering the most styling versatility.

The entire cap is made of lace and will usually have adjustable combs and straps for extra security. You will need to secure it with Wig Glue or Tape to ensure that the entire surface sits flat, especially the back of the hairline and the sides if you are wearing an updo style.

Conclusion: Which is the Best Wig Type?

The best type depends on your needs and your budget. The general rule is, the more lace it has, the more expensive it will be. That is why non-lace units are usually the cheapest, while full lace ones are usually the most expensive.

Keep in mind, that all types can come with the same textures and colors. The visual difference in how natural looking the unit appears is determined by the cap type. Generally speaking the more lace the cap is made with, the more natural the appearance, and the more expensive it will usually be. Taking these things into account I would say, if you do not intend to wear it in a full updo style, the best value for money is a lace front wig. They are affordable, while offering a moderate level of styling versatility. If your intentions are to wear the hair up most of the time, then you will need to spend a bit more money and invest in 360 Lace unit or one with Full Lace.