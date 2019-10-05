Dirty Talk: What’s The Weirdest Thing A Partner Has Asked To Be Called During Sex?

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Monday morning at The Frisky offices is all about weekend hookups, natch. Today, I had to share all about the guy who wanted to be called “sir” in bed — as in “Please, sir, may I have another?” Calling a guy “sir” in bed feels so formal to me. But I suppose if I’m going to ask a guy to call me a “slut” in bed then I cannot be too picky. I would draw the line at calling a man “daddy,” however. That’s just too much for me. Amelia gamely admitted a guy once asked her, “Who’s your daddy?” I would probably have told him “Mr. Wakeman” and then leapt out of bed to scrub my brain clean.

What’s the weirdest thing a partner has asked you to call them in the bedroom? Did you oblige or were you too uncomfortable? Tell us in the comments!

