The Steamiest Hookups That People Have Ever Had

You may need one hand free when you read this!

It’s not a big deal to find someone that you want to be with for one-night only. Not to mention, there’s so many ways to find other people who just want a casual hook-up these days, too. Even so, things don’t always go as planned when it comes to getting it on… but when they do, you’re in for one of the hottest no-strings-attached nights of your life. This could be the kind of night that you think back on for the rest of your days, and it gets you hot instantly.

These people won the hook-up jackpot, and they’re sharing their stories with us.

The Pizza Guy

I was a virgin when I got married, so I never had a one-night stand when I was younger. Now I’m divorced and I’m not ready to date yet. But I still like and want sex. So a Tinder hookup is perfect sometimes.

Last night, my ex had the kids and I had wicked insomnia. I connected with a guy on Tinder and he was over in 30 minutes. We had sex and then I was able to fall asleep. It was as easy as ordering pizza! (J.J, via Cafe Mom)

Je ne sais quoi

I’m not the type of woman who uses her sexuality as an advantage. But a couple of years ago, I got a job at a firm working for a man I was attracted to. He wasn’t especially tall or handsome but he exuded this—the only fitting word is magical, no spellbinding—energy. Every time we passed each other, the tension was always high. A volcano of erotic energy would always erupt inside me whenever we made eye contact. Deep down I always knew that I couldn’t possibly be alone in feeling this way, but months went by and we managed to maintain a purely professional relationship.

It was the day when I completed one year in the company, I looked up from my desk to see him standing in the doorway. It was 8 o’clock, so everyone had already left. He didn’t have to say a word as he closed the door and walked to me. I stood and untucked my blouse, reassuring him silently that I was ready for it.

When we finally accepted each other for the first time, that volcano burst inside and seconds later I was pressed against the wall and he was deep inside me. We rocked like animals, and we climaxed simultaneously. (via Sarcasm Online)

Helping With an Experiment

I was kind of a stud in high school but when I got to college, no one cared about me as a freshman and it kinda sucked. One night I was chilling in the common room and these two drunk girls offered me a shot of whiskey. Turns out they wanted to experiment and neither of them had been with another girl or had a threesome.

I felt lucky as they chose me to join in the fun. We took a few swigs of booze and headed back to one of the girl’s dorm rooms. We removed our clothes and went straight to bed. They started making out with each other and I was watching the whole play. Eventually, I had one girl sitting on my d**k and the other one sitting on my face.

A few hours later we went our separate ways. Memorable night, I could say. (via Sarcasm Online)

Snake on a Plane

My girlfriend has an insatiable appetite for sex. So before going to the airport, we had sex at home. By the time we were boarding, she was already horny and ready for more. We checked the plane’s bathroom, but it looked too weird and we didn’t really like the idea of doing it in the bathroom.

Them we requested two blankets from the flight attendants. We covered ourselves in the blanket, then she slipped her hand beneath the makeshift barrier, withdrew my d**k, and started playing with it. Her touch gave me an instant erection and I was feeling really horny. This whole thing was happening in a three-seat row. She was sitting by the window, I was in the center, and a middle-aged stranger was sitting near the aisle.

While jerking me off slowly, she whispered in my ear that she wanted to make me come. It was very weird sitting next to a complete stranger, and it wasn’t easy to control my heavy breathing. But it was incredibly sexy to do this thing with my girlfriend on a plane, even she enjoyed the play. I would never forget that innocent hand-job and this one has to be one of the most amazing make-out stories we both can remember. (via Sarcasm Online)

All Weekend Long

Met her at a bar. We were both friends with the bartender, whom she had been trying to hook up with for a while. She lives a town over so I offer to let her stay at my place, just around the corner. We go skinny dipping and end up having a f**k fest all night and some of the morning.

The next day we wind up going for a hike then to a fancy deli for brunch. Horrible idea to do hungover. I tell her as much and she gets a little offended. I tell her we will do the same thing next weekend, go to a bar and get wasted, then the next day do what I want. Same thing; drinking, skinny dipping, and tons of sex.

Next day I make tons of breakfast stuff; bacon sausage, eggs, toast, French toast, and coffee. We eat then more sexxxy time. I make mimosas. We drink a gallon of those then more sexxxy time. Bloody Mary’s. Sexxxy time. I order pizza, wings, and dough balls. Netflix and lunch. More sexxxy time. We go on the roof of my building for a smoke, sexxxy time on the roof. Another smoke afterwards then downstairs for vodka cranberry’s. Sexxxy time. Order out for Chinese.

This pattern continued into Sunday afternoon, when she agreed my plan was better. (hughgeffenkoch)

Totally Unexpected

My best sexual experience was my very first one, and it’s one of my school stories. I had a huge crush on her and even she knew about it. One day when I was walking in the courtyard of the school, she came to me and out of the blue, she asked if she can drop me home. That was literally a shock for me.

We were sitting in the car then all of a sudden she started massaging my crotch. I was rock hard in a nanosecond. After few minutes, while her hand was still massaging my crotch, she stopped the car in a lonely place. Then she removed her seatbelt, leaned over, and unzipped my pants. This whole thing was no lesser than a dream for me. Then She took out my c**k out, and then licked her lips, coated them with her saliva and started giving me a BJ that I had never imagined.

Every vessel in my body was on fire and I was horny AF. I was feeling like a champion. It’s been fifteen years, I’m still recalling that scene regularly in my imagination, and every time when I think of it, I masturbate. (via Sarcasm Online)

Older Women

I rented a room for a week in Montauk last summer to get out of the city and spend some quality time with myself. What I didn’t expect is that the person I rented from would be this sexy, middle-aged woman.

On the very first night, she left her bedroom door open just enough so I could watch her half naked. Her activities made me really horny. On night three, I was taking a shower outside around 10 p.m. the I saw the door latch rise. I was sure that it was her. When the door swung I saw her in a string bikini bottom, no top, and her nipples were just as erect as my d**k.

I pulled her close and fingered her p**sy to turn her on. Then I f**ked her from behind. It felt amazing. (via Sarcasm Online)

Game of Bones

Girl messaged me on Tinder, asks what I’m doing tonight. I reply that I’m pretty sick and I’m just going to curl up on my couch drink tea and watch Game of Thrones.

She says “Can I come” and I said “Yeah sure.” For the remainder of that season she would come to my place every week to watch the episode and f**k. (clee-saan)

The Tightest

Whilst stationed in Japan, I met a Japanese chick at a bar and proceeded try to get laid. I had never had a one night stand before. I told lie after lie about what I did in Iraq, and she was really impressed. At the time I hadn’t deployed yet, and when I did it was to Afghanistan. I’m pretty sure the only true thing I said to her all night was my name.

She was really in to me and was quite attractive. Her English wasn’t too bad and we could actually have a conversation. She ended up coming back to the barracks with me and had what might be the best sex of my life. That was the tightest vagina my penis has ever been in. (CausingACatastrophe)

Loving the Ladies

Once my lesbian friend took me to a sex party. Since I’m not at all interested in the same gender, I didn’t think I’d be turned on. I just planned to hang out with her and eat some snacks and watch the live action. As soon as I entered, it felt a little awkward and creepy but the cocktails cured my weirdness.

Soon enough, I was horny AF. I had no idea what I was doing. And at one point, two naked blonde girls were sucking on my breasts while the other one f**ked me with a dildo. I’ve never screamed harder than when I climaxed with all those women. It made me wonder: Do we ever need penises? (via Sarcasm Online)

Cuckolding

I matched with a crazy hot 40 year old woman. Just had one pic of her body and nothing else on the profile. I get a message from her, but it’s really her husband and he tells me this right away. He wants me to bang his wife while he watches. I make him verify it’s legit by sending some pics with both of them and he does. He tells me the hotel they’re at and I show up with some beers. He answers the door, takes the beer, then closes the door. Didn’t say anything.

I stand there for a few minutes until he opens up and let’s me in. I walk in and she’s on all fours on the bed, but under the covers. He points to the end of the bed and tells me to get down there and get to work. He goes and lays down so she can give him head, I get on my knees and pull the covers up to reveal the most perfect butt I’ve ever seen. I go to town. Eventually her and I moved over to the other bed and she basically did to me whatever he told her to. (Dustyoldfart)

A Few Good Poundings

My ex-boyfriend dumped me for a 23-year-old girl, so the morning I moved out of the place where we lived together for three years. After moving to a new place I was depressed. I needed to feel wanted and needed someone who can love me. So, I thought a random Tinder hookup would do the work, at least temporarily. It wasn’t hard for me to find a good looking guy on Tinder. So we decided to meet at a bar. I didn’t expect much, but when I met him I felt really good. He told me about his life stories and about his family. He was actually smart and funny.

Since he was in town on business, and I was really craving to sleep with someone without any expectations of it turning into something. Well, we did it the same night. HIs d**k was enormous. I also let him f**k me three times in three hours in his hotel room. I swear those poundings cured my heartaches. (via Sarcasm Online)

Original by Emily Hingle