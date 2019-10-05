What Is Better – Invisalign Or Braces?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Both braces and Invisalign are used for straightening teeth, but little do you know that they offer far more than just that. A huge reason for wearing both is for correcting bite issues, which oftentimes require special treatment.

In this article, we are going to discuss both Invisalign and braces and hopefully come to a conclusion of which is better.

Orthodontists use Invisalign and braces as just one method of straightening teeth. However, there are more techniques than just the above-mentioned. Patients visit orthodontists for teeth straightening because they can improve their looks by putting them back in its ideal and original position. Teeth straightening also promotes proper teeth functioning.

Difference Between Invisalign and Braces

Invisalign utilizes plastic trays as a means of putting them back in their original position. Traditional braces, on the other hand, utilizes metal wires and places them in front of every tooth to achieve ideal positioning.

Benefits of Invisalign

Invisalign is not a complicated method of teeth straightening. Invisalign’s are, ideally, worn 24 hours a day with change every few weeks. Invisalign utilizes computer-generated trays that can last anything from 6 months to a year. The trays used for this method are relatively invisible, and they often times require some form of retention to prevent teeth from shifting back. According to arlingtondentalma.com, the best thing about Invisalign is that it gives the wearer the option to feel comfortable since most people don’t want others to know they’re wearing braces. Wearing them doesn’t affect your speech, making them ideal for people who want to socialize without feeling nervous or uncomfortable.

Downside to Invisalign

The biggest downside to wearing Invisalign comes in the form of poor patient care. Namely, a major reason for Invisalign failing is related to a lack of patient compliance while wearing them. Since you will be wearing them for most of the day, you must be disciplined enough to put them back after eating and brushing.

Benefits of Braces

Braces utilize brackets that are attached to a wire that goes along your teeth. An orthodontist is a dental professional who is responsible for affixing the braces onto your teeth. The wire and brackets that run along your teeth are responsible for fixing your teeth by pressing against your teeth. This creates a slight movement that can help with teeth straightening and aligning.

The good thing about braces is that they can solve even the most complicated cases and issues with teeth straightening. Braces are most beneficial in closing gaps and correcting crooked teeth, all the while looking aesthetically pleasing.

Downside to Braces

The biggest downside to wearing braces is the difficulties that arise while eating and brushing. Extra care needs to be taken with what types of food and drinks you consume while wearing them. Flossing and brushing are also extra difficult since the brackets and wires get in the way. Your orthodontist will give you a set of instructions for both food and beverage consumption, as well as, teach you how to brush and floss with braces.

Which is Better?

Dental braces are better for more complicated cases of teeth straightening, while Invisalign is better for more simple cases. Braces also work faster and more efficiently, since they cannot be removed until the issue has been solved, while in the case of Invisalign it’s all down to the wearer.