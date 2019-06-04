Discovering Spanish nightlife: hidden gems to explore

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With stunning sunsets, beach side parties and delicious food to enjoy, many flock to Spain to dance the night away in its beautiful surroundings. With plenty of great villas such as these, both on the islands and on the mainland, there’s plenty of opportunities to explore exciting Spain both day and night.

As well as the popular hot spots such as Ibiza, Tenerife and Magaluf, we’ve summed up the top three places to explore that you may have overlooked. Here are some of the top nightlife spots and hidden gems to discover in Mainland Spain.

Barcelona

Barcelona has a busy calendar of music and cultural events throughout the year with festivals, club nights and art shows taking over the center of the city.

With secret doorways, disguised street fronts and cool cocktails, speakeasies have become a favorable craze in Barcelona. El Paradiso is a popular choice. It was curated by the award-winning barman, Giacomo Giannotti and offers a sleek setting to unwind in.

Hidden away in a casual sandwich station called the Pastrami Bar in Paradiso, you have to ask the staff nicely to be let through to this underground room – via a door which looks like a fridge. With a back-lit bar, serving up unique cocktails that look too good to drink, visiting this place is quite the experience.

Marbella

Enjoy the glamour and the sunshine on the stunning golden beaches of Marbella. With a fantastic array of restaurants and bars along the coast, there are plenty of places to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. For beach-side bliss, head to the notorious Nikki Beach to dine on delicious food, drink fruity cocktails and lounge on Balinese beds. Oozing with style, party through the day and into the night listening to the sounds from international DJs.

For a night away from the crowds, Marbella Old Town offers a casual evening surrounded by traditional architecture. Sit out in Orange Square with a glass or two of wine and enjoy the hustle and bustle. El Palique is a great place to sit and relax with tapas. With simple decor and outdoor seating, you can enjoy fruity cocktails in a relaxing setting.

Madrid

Although many are drawn to Madrid for its traditional culture, food and famous football teams, the city is also regarded as one of the best destinations for nightlife. Dance the night away in the capital of Spain in the sprawling nightclubs that open at 1am in the morning and don’t stop until the early hours of the afternoon. One of the most popular nightclubs in Madrid is Capital. This city center haunt plays music from all genres across multi-floors including house, hip hop and even salsa. It’s known to get quite hot and sticky in this venue which is why they blast out cold air from the ceiling to help you comfortably party for longer.

If you’re not into nightclubs but want to explore after dark, La Riviera is the place for you. With regular international and local gigs as well as temping DJ sets, this palm tree setting offers up a relaxed atmosphere with an eccentric vibe.