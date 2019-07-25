DIY Décor for a Unique and Cozy Home

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Your home is a reflection of you and your family, so why shouldn’t you add personal touches throughout? You can show off your passions, memories, and personal style through even the smallest choice of colors and patterns. You shouldn’t underestimate the power of home décor, since having the right atmosphere can improve your mood, productivity, and creativity.

Sometimes it just takes the smallest personal touches to make a room really shine. When you create home décor pieces yourself, you have so much more creative control over your home’s look than if you were buying your items. You can make home décor pieces using yarn in colors that complement existing furniture or paint in your home.

Start Looking for Ideas

No matter the number of how many do-it-yourself projects you’ve made in the past, you’ll find all sorts of patterns and inspiration on Yarnspirations to get you started. When you’re in the planning stages of a home redecoration or if you’re simply hoping for the right piece of furniture to come into your life, you’ll have an easier time finding what you need if you come up with a general theme or color scheme.

Check out websites and newsletters that focus on interior design, style, and DIY. Keep an eye out for ideas of do-it-yourself home décor that you can make by knitting or crocheting.

Find design blogs that speak to you and examples of finished products you’re hoping to achieve. With an idea of the theme you want to use as well as some popular trends, you’ll find that your interior design inspiration blooms.

Crochet Baskets

Crochet baskets are all the rage, which comes as no surprise since they’re so versatile and so easy to make. They can be used for storage and decoration alike, and are so adaptable to a space’s style. Aside from getting the right material to work with, you don’t need much other than the right pattern to make a basket (or set of baskets) that add some flair to your storage solutions.

Unique Cushions and Pillows

If you’ve got good hands and an eye for design, then you’ll love the chance to improve your home’s décor with cushions and pillows you can make yourself. Crochet pillows, in particular, are the ideal project since you can use a variety of stitches without having to make something large that will take up lots of time.

Knit Quilted Blanket

The iconic granny square blanket is so well-known that it’s often the first thing to pop into someone’s mind when they think about crochet. If you love retro style then you’ll want to have a granny square blanket in your home. When making one you can always modify the colors to whatever looks best for the blanket as well as the space where you’ll be using it.

You can have a lot of fun with a big project like a crochet quilt, which makes it a great item to create with others. You can even team up with family members and friends and have as many people as you like contribute to the finished product. What could be more personal than that? You’ll love the home décor you made yourself and so will your guests. Happy creating!