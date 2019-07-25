The Most Sexually Compatible Zodiac Signs

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Look for these signs when you want a good lay

Those into astrology probably already know which sign is a match for them when it comes to love, but a sexual connection is different. Not everyone is looking for a lifelong romance. Some people are at a point where they are just looking for a hot and steamy bedroom romp, and that sexual chemistry isn’t necessarily with the one you have a emotional connection to. (That’s not to say you can’t get have the greatest physical play with the one you are already into though. Communication is always key, even in the bedroom.)

If you are single and ready to mingle, we’ve gathered the sexual traits of each zodiac sign. Look at your potential lover’s sign and see what they are like when it comes to getting busy before taking them home.

Aries: March 21 to April 19

Aries are passionate and impatient. Aside from wanting minimal foreplay, they like agressive partners and suprise sex. (So, don’t try to come up with a routine with an Aries… They will get bored.) Plus, they are infamous for their “u up?” texts.

Looking for a f*** buddy? Aries would be a good choice for some no-string-attached sex.

Matches: Leo, Sagittarius, Gemini, Aquarius

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

A Taurus is soft and sensual. It’s best to play the long game with plenty of dates and teasing (think traditional romance). They tend to have strong libidos, so going multiple times a night could be a real possibility. However, hold back on the kinky stuff, as a Taurus likes things simple and uncomplicated.

Matches: Virgo, Capricorn, Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Gemini are very cerebral, so you’ve got to hook their intellectual interest before getting them physically interested. They also like to talk in bed, so you should participate as well.

Watched out for that famous Gemini flip: They might not want you to sleep over afterwards, but don’t take this personally.

Don’t get needy as Geminis likes their freedom, but if you want seconds, keep stimulating their brains.

Matches: Libra, Aquarius, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

It’s hard to pick-up a Cancer, as they are prone to wanting relationships. They are possessive lovers, so expect a lot of text messages and calls. Cancer will probably be shy at first, but will eventually open up their affections. They need to know they can trust you and then they are loyal lovers. Never f*** and run on a Cancer because have great memories though.

Matches: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, Scorpio, Pisces

Leo: July 23 to August 22

Leo always wants to be the center of attention. So lots of compliments and attentiveness will land you in Leo’s pants. Since they are inherently loyal, they will be devoted lovers… as long as you let them dominate. Once you’ve got Leo in your bed, keep the flattery going.

Matches: Aries, Sagittarius, Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

Virgo: August 23 to September 22

A Virgo tends to be less agressive and more submissive. That doesn’t mean they aren’t interested in trying out kinky things though. Keep in mind that they are more old-fashioned. They like romance and being wined and dined. Take it slow with Virgo… Don’t just jump their bones out of nowhere.

Matches: Taurus, Capricorn, Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

Libra: September 23 to October 22

The Libra set are posh and intellectual. They like challenges and the finer things in life. They are open-minded. Be sure to dress your best when meeting up with a Libra, as they can easily spot cheap fashion and jewelry.

Do not take a Libra back to a messy house with dirty sheets or else they will bail. If you do bag one, they are great lovers who are curious about trying new things.

Matches: Gemini, Aquarius, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Scorpio: October 23 to November 21

Scorpios are known for being wild, emotional and unpredictable. While they are always ready to go, they aren’t necessarily a freak in the sheets. They would rather have amazing sex with one person than okay sex with multiple partners. They want a connection of mind and body. Scorpios run hot and cold, meaning they either want you in their bed or they want nothing to do with you. Look forward to some kink, but be prepared to be dominated.

Matches: Cancer, Pisces, Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

Sagittarius: November 22 To December 21

A Sagittarius man or woman is adventurous. Since they do have wanderlust, they might ghost on you at anytime to drive out of state for a few days. New places make them excited, so prepare for sex outside of the bedroom. You will have to keep up with Sagittarius, meaning Netflix and chilling will bore them. New adventures means hot sex.

Matches: Aries, Leo, Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

Capricorn: December 22 to January 19

“Work hard, play hard,” that’s Capricorn’s motto. They are known for being dependable and responsible at work, but are secretly very passionate. You will be given a lot of affection if you grab a Capricorn’s attention, so prepare for long nights in bed. One just has to lure them away from work with tawdry hints of desire. No late night texts to Capricorn, though… They loathe spontaneity.

Matches: Taurus, Virgo, Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

Aquarius: January 20 to February 18

To land an Aquarius, make the propositioning interesting and creative. They are a hard bunch to read but very smart and eccentric. Aquarius starts slow and then gets into their groove in bed, where they can top the charts, so it’s worth putting in the time and effort. Don’t smother an Aquarius with too many texts and neediness though.

Matches: Gemini, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Pisces: February 19 to March 20

A love of nature and consciously being more in tune with things makes Pisces a generous lover. They are able to change techniques to whatever you desire. Pisces are open-mined, generous, and spiritual… in and out of bed. Make sure to communicate with them about your needs and wants in bed, i.e. give them compliments, directions, and feedback.

Matches: Scorpio, Cancer, Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

