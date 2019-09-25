Do Business Cards Still Have Relevance Today?

In this day and age, it’s kind of surprising that business cards are still relevant. The world of business has seen tremendous changes thanks to insanely rapid and accelerating technological advancements. Regardless, people still exchange them — they’ve proven to be irreplaceable. Many business folks have even turned them into powerful marketing tools, and you can, too!
3 Reasons Business Cards Aren’t Going Anywhere, Yet
Let’s consider each of these 3 reasons.
1. Businesses Will Always Need to Make Strong First Impressions
So you’ve started a new business. Everything is in place now, and all the systems are working well. But have you designed your business cards yet? You should. They carry important information about a business and the people behind it. That’s why your cards should be in as many pockets and drawers as possible.
You can use any material for these cards, right? Well, you can… but understand the following. The quality and appearance of it say a lot about you and your company. If they’re made of low-quality material and contain typos, where does that leave your credibility?
A person that receives a poor-quality business card may think you’re not detail-oriented, or that you’re not the type of person that goes the extra mile to please a customer. So, in short, design cards that’ll help you win. Check out the variety of options and tools offered here to design and print high-quality business cards.
2. Direct Marketing Relies on Business Cards
You likely have a business website, an app, a Facebook page and maybe even a Yelp account. Customers will continue to trickle in via these powerful channels.
However, good old direct marketing is still alive and well. Whenever you give someone you just met your card, you’re directly marketing your company. You’re saying, “this is a real company run by real people that enjoy interacting with existing and potential customers.”
They are a highly effective form of free advertisement. Unlike showing TV or newspaper ads, handing out a card feels special and personal. You connect in some way with the other person.
If there’s a clear picture of your face on the card, they’ll remember you. They’ll likely send business your way down the road. In short, they are immensely critical when it comes to growing your network. Small wonder that the statement “Your network is your net worth” has become a proverb.
3. Consumers Need Convenient Ways to Contact Brands
Every company must make it convenient for existing and potential customers to contact it. It’s become pretty easy for consumers to reach their favorite brands anytime. Live online chats or social media conversations have become pretty much the standard. For that reason, you should include all relevant contact details on your business cards. These include your company’s branch locations, email address, office phone number, Facebook URL, and Twitter handle.
Final Thoughts
Business cards are as relevant today as they’ve always been. Technology may change all it wants, but there’ll always be a place for them. Not only can they help you make a strong first impression, but they are also powerful marketing tools. Moreover, they help you stay connected with current and future customers.
You should print many high-quality business cards that communicate one clear message: I can help you! Whether you’re a small business or a monster, you should be making the most of it.