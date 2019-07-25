Men Share the Dirty Details on Why They Prefer Doing It In the V or the A

1.3k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Why is the backdoor so alluring?

Maybe it’s the onslaught of readily available adult films on the internet, but so many men these days seem to be more obsessed with doing it in the butt than they used to be. While professional XXX actresses make the act seem easy, anyone who has tried it in real life knows it’s a tricky task. The potential poo and pain deters many women, but there are also lots of ladies who don’t just oblige requests for anal — they love doing it.

According to men who have tried it, the vag and the butt are different sensations. While one would assume guys want the tightness of the rear, some men aren’t that crazy about it. But why? These Redditors explain which they prefer, why, and even what each hole feels like.

Because it’s naughty

Vaginal is a sensation of tightness across the entire penis, whereas anal is more of a single ring feeling because the sphincter is the tightest point. For me anal feels a little tighter so there’s more friction. In addition, there’s no natural lube so that increases friction slightly.

It seems to be more the taboo feeling than anything else for most guys. It’s not more enjoyable for me and most of my friends don’t feel like it’s more enjoyable either. It’s just something that’s different and treated in common culture as taboo, which makes it more interesting (_trinidad_)

A Team

Every time I’ve been staring down the barrel of that gun and I pushed in, the first thing I thought of was I can’t believe this is happening.

It might be because I reached sexual maturity in the infancy of the internet. Butt to me, anal is like birthday cake, it’s a special treat so having more than one piece feels like you’re getting away with something. If you have too much cake you get sick, but I haven’t found that point yet. (thesunscreen)

Mind & Body

This is pretty dead on barring discussing, in passing, the added friction. Additional lube is always needed if you want your female partner to enjoy herself as well, which sort of negates the aforementioned friction.

Frankly most of the enjoyment comes from the thought that your girlfriend/wife/SO is a bit naughtier than the “average” woman. If we are removing pretense here it really is about your gal being your dirty, slutty, cock loving whore and for men that is kind of hitting the jack pot, if you will.

As a general rule, men being honest about how they treat sex, and the role it plays for them emotionally, is so far removed from the “average” woman it is staggering that relationships last as long as they do.

Compromise is the only thing that holds long term relationships together. (Hard4Dpp)

Original by Chewy Boese