Do Phone Covers Really Protect Phones From Damage – 2020 Guide

Smartphones have become an indispensable part of our lives. We use them in all situations. Many use them for work because we have a small computer in our pockets. Then we are using it for fun and watching a variety of programs. You have probably noticed that while you are waiting in a queue or riding the bus, everyone is watching Netflix and similar programs via their smartphones. Also, if you are not a professional photographer, your phone now serves as a camera. The new models have such a good camera that you don’t need to buy separate devices. But they are also very sensitive. Their resistance has improved significantly in recent years, but they can still crack very easily. And you certainly don’t want that, since they are very expensive to buy, and also to repair. After repair, they still lose some of their characteristics, such as water resistance, so you want to preserve them as well as possible. The first thing most people buy right after buying a smartphone is protection. There are various types of protection, some opt for one of them, and some put all protections. You have probably noticed such phones, which are twice as thick as in the original edition. But you’re probably wondering if you need all this at all or just spend more money on something that won’t benefit you? Today we will give you an answer whether different covers and other protection equipment are worth your money.

Do phone covers really protect phones?

There are many different models, so one universal answer to this question cannot be given. But yes, they all protect the phone to a greater or lesser extent. If you only take silicone cups, they will definitely be protection from scratches and to some extent from falls. It’s better than having the phone completely “naked” but don’t expect it to completely prevent damage. What people choose for this type is primarily because it looks nice and the dimensions of the phone remain almost unchanged. But if you are someone whose smartphone often falls out and you want to protect it to the maximum, then you need much stronger models, of which there are various, so we will write about each of them.

Cases that provide the best protection

Rugged cases

If you really need maximum protection, then this is the choice for you. Reinforced on all sides and many models have air pockets, which are inspired by air bags from the car. They do not inflate in the event of an impact, but certainly provide additional protection. These models are also rough on the side, which will significantly reduce the possibility of slipping out of your hand. The only drawback is that it will make it harder to get the phone out of your pocket. They have a greater depth than the device itself, so not even the edges will be damaged in the fall. The models vary primarily in the material from which they are made, and in size. Some are more elegant, while others are very robust. There are even cases that are made for the military and withstand the toughest conditions.

Tough cases

If you want a balance between the protection provided by rugged cases and the elegance of silicone covers, this is the right choice for you. They are usually made of two layers, they will provide protection but will not completely change the look of the phone and will not make it too heavy. Buy only from verified sellers, such as Telefoonhoesje, because such sellers have products that have passed all the necessary drop tests. If you buy from unverified places, you risk crashing the device even though you have a case.

Slim cases

Some people prefer what their phone looks like rather than protecting it completely. They also don’t like that the device has the shape and weight of a brick. As it is by no means advisable to don’t have any type of case, then slim models are a good option. They are very light and look very nice, and as the materials progress more and more, then slim cases prevent many damages during the fall.

Screen protectors

What most often crashes on any smartphone is the screen. Since these are full HD screens, repair is very expensive, especially if the touch screen is damaged. The screens have become durable, but above all to scratch, more than to impact. That’s why screen protectors that are mostly made of tempered glass, are invented. They stick to the screen and take a hit instead of the screen, not spoiling the touch screen’s performance. They are a proven option and most people use them. Of course, it is important that they are of good quality because if they are poorly made, it happens that both the protector and the screen break.

Extended warranty

Companies are increasingly starting to offer an option called extended warranty. An extended warranty means that the manufacturer or retailer will repair the phone even if you crash it. But extended warranty is not cheap at all and in most cases turns out to be a more expensive option. If we calculate that you will not crash the device once while using it or at most once, an extended warranty will cost you more than to repair it yourself. Therefore, cases and screen protectors are sufficient protection.

Conclusion

There are also cases that have a built-in extra battery in them. If your device empties very quickly or you are a heavy user, then consider this option. You will have protection and extended battery life in one, and it will be much more practical than carrying an external battery. There are also holster models, ideal for the military and police, as they fit on a belt. They must be of the highest quality, so as not to fall off in the middle of combat. For those who like to carry as few things as possible with them, a wallet case is a great choice because it has a compartment for money and credit cards.