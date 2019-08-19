Top 5 cutest iPhone cases

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Let’s be real, if you do not properly protect your iPhone, it probably will not look pristine for too long. So if you want to protect your iPhone’s design from scuffs and scratches, you will need to get an iPhone case. These iPhone cases have become very popular in recent times since it is a great way to protect your phone from scratches while also making it cute and beautiful. High-quality features and cute design is all you need for an iPhone case if you want to catch everyone’s attention. Before you choose an iPhone case for its cute design, you first will need to know about all the benefits you can get out of these cases.

The durability of a phone depends on a lot of different factors. Once you have decided that you want to add extra durability to your phone, you should get yourself a phone case. Silicone phone cases are usually the most durable than any other cases. Even though most phone cases are pretty durable, they are still soft to the touch and easy to handle. This is because most phone case manufacturers make their silicone iPhone covers with anti-slip elements to give you a much better grip. And finally, the most important benefit of a phone is its design. Since there are thousands of beautiful designs you can choose from, we have made a list of the top cutest iPhone cases we found.

1. iPhone X Case with 3d Cartoon Design

This case is especially cute, because of its cool 3d cartoon animal design and beautiful colors. While the core feature of this phone is the scratch and fall protection, it also adds several other great features that many people will love. We like the case’s great design with the 3d cartoon element, the variety of colors you can choose from and its durability and lightweight factor. However, this style might not be for everyone.

2. Flamingo, Summer Edition iPhone case

With its beautiful design of those sleeping pink flamingos on the back, combined with the durable and transparent soft case that offers maximum protection, you simply cannot go wrong. This same case offers other designs such as Flamingo jungle, Coffee, Jungle and Cats. You can get these cases for all the recent iPhones, like the XS Max and even the iPhone 5.

3. 2 in 1 Glove iPhone case

A very innovative solution for iPhone users. Never get cold hands in the winter with this beautiful luxury fur case. This iPhone is a phone case and a glove at the same time. It is warm and super soft, protecting both your hands and the fur adds to the protection of your phone. You can get this case for anything between the iPhone 6 and the XS Max.

4. Cactus iPhone 7 and 8 Case

This super cute case with a variety of different cactuses on its back combined with non-slip design and full protection with a 2mm raised edge for the front glass, is a great option for anyone rocking an iPhone 7 or iPhone 8.

5. Cute Pig iPhone case with Popsocket Nose

What can I say about this one? Who doesn’t want a phone with the cutest pig and a nose for a pop socket? It offers a ridiculously cute design, great protection and comes for all iPhones between the XS Max and the 6 Plus.