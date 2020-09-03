7 Things You Must Know When Selecting the Best Black Seed Oil [New in 2020]

You’ve been looking for supplements to improve your health, support your energy and immune system, and build your strength, and you keep hearing about this new miracle seed oil called black cumin oil. You may have already started looking online or in your health food stores to find it. You find a confusing array of brands on the shelf or online, advertising a wide range of prices, recommended dosages, and information on the labels telling you why you should buy their product. So, how do you select the BEST brand of black seed oil?

According to Ed Sexton, founder and president of Mother Nature Organics, “N. Sativa is not the new kid on the block! The reality is, it has been around for thousands of years, used in Ayurvedic and Asian cultures as a seasoning and a medicinal. Black caraway oil comes from the black cumin seed, which is used as one of the aromatic spices in curry powder.” “The reason why black seed oil is our #1 best seller is that it is beneficial for so many things that the body needs!” “From supporting the respiratory, cardiovascular, digestive, and immune systems to improving the condition of our hair, skin and nails, kalonji oil is simply great for our health and well-being!”

Here, Ed helps us sort through the mountain of information to focus on the seven things you absolutely must know when selecting the best black seed oil.

1. Is the product labeled USDA Organic?

When a product is marked USDA Organic on the label, it means that you can be sure that the ingredients have been grown in soil that has had no prohibitive substances applied, such as synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, for at least 3 years prior to harvest. All applied substances must be approved according to the standard set that has examined their effects on human health and the environment. You can also be sure that the ingredients are non-GMO, meaning none of the contents have been grown or processed using genetically modified organisms. When a product is sold with USDA Organic on the label, it means that it has at least 95% certified organic content. See more information at www.mothernatureorganics.com

2. Where was the product sourced?

Knowing where your black cumin was sourced provides important information on the potency and quality of your supplement. Some countries do not require the quality standards for growing, harvesting, and processing ingredients, nor do they test their products, so they could range from ineffective to contaminated! Ed Sexton adds, “A Certificate of Origin is required on international exported products, stating that the good being exported in a shipment have been completely produced, manufactured or processed in a particular country. At Mother Nature Organics, our oil of black seeds comes from small batch organic farms in India and Turkey and is rigorously inspected for quality and purity, which means you get its best benefits.”

3. Has the product been third-party tested?

Third-party testing means that the company has sent their product to an unbiased lab that is not part of their own company. This lab tests the product to see if it meets the standards that the company advertises, ensuring that what is on the label is in the product. Manufacturers who do not practice third-party testing may be selling products that are not as advertised as far as effectiveness due to using cheaper ingredients or fillers, or by sourcing their ingredients from countries where quality standards are not as rigorous. Third-party testing also ensures that any inaccuracies in a product are discovered before the product is sold. “For example,” explains Ed, “Mother Nature Organics has each batch processed tested by a third-party lab to verify the quality of the product. The lab certifies that the batch is suitable through a certificate of analysis.”

4. What is the color of the black seed oil product?

One good way to tell if you are getting a high potency product is to look at the color of the oil or capsule. The main active compound in this oil is Thymoquinone (TQ). When kalonji oil is high in TQ it will have a dark golden yellow color. Light-colored oil may have a low percentage of TQ or may have been diluted with a carrier oil, resulting in lower potency and reduced effectiveness. When purchasing capsules of black seeds, make sure the capsules are filled with liquid oil, and not paste or powder in order to receive the maximum potency.

5. How was the oil harvested and processed? Is it cold pressed?

The oil made with black seeds comes from the cumin (Nigella sativa) plant. When harvested, factories use a variety of methods to extract the oil from the seeds. Some factories heat the seeds and press them more than once, hoping to extract more oil for their financial gain. By the second pressing, the seeds are burning hot, and emit more chemicals into the oil that lower the quality and potency. The best processing method is making cold-pressed seed oil, which means slowly pressing the seeds at a temperature never greater than 104F(+40C). The seeds are pressed only once, extracting the purest oil, and ensuring that the potency and quality are the very highest. This process is slower, and more costly in time and wear on machinery, but well worth the effectiveness of the cumin oil that you buy! “Another practice of conscientious manufacturers,” adds Ed, “is processing black caraway oil in small batches, which makes quality control even more accurate.”

6. Is the product bottled in dark tinted glass, clear glass or plastic?

Why is the color of the container important to the quality of your oil? Using dark tinted glass bottles, such as amber or cobalt blue glass, provides optimum protection of the oil, preventing deterioration from UV rays from sunlight exposure, and retaining the aromatic and therapeutic properties of the oil much longer than clear glass. Also, oil oxidizes much more rapidly in plastic, making glass the better choice for the longer shelf life of your oil. “Glass is more costly than plastic for manufacturers,” adds Ed. “So, finding a black seed oil that’s sold in a plastic bottle could be a clue as to the quality of the contents, as well as the commitment of the manufacturer to providing the very best!”

7. Did the manufacturer guarantee your black seed oil?

Check the label and product information on the black seed oil you are thinking about buying. Is there a satisfaction guarantee? A reputable company will always be glad to stand behind their products, wanting their customers to receive the absolute best quality and effectiveness for their health and wellness. “At Mother Nature Organics,” Ed affirms, “We stand behind our products with a 100% money-back guarantee. Our commitment to our customers is our #1 priority…our integrity to provide the best products available on the market has been our mission statement and heartfelt conviction since we opened the company!” Ed advises that people check the black seed oil reviews when purchasing to find out how customers have been treated by the manufacturer, and how they feel about the product they have received.

Now that you know what to look for, you are ready to start enjoying the benefits of black seed oil! The bottled oil is great for adding to smoothies and shakes, salad dressings, sauces, and just swallowing from the spoon! It can even be massaged into the skin and scalp for nourishing and rejuvenating benefits. Capsules are a great way to make sure you get black seed oil with your daily vitamins and minerals. They are in measured doses, easy to digest, and convenient to take along to work or for travel. However, you choose to take your daily dose, be sure to add this wonderful supplement to your nutritional plan! You’ll be so glad you did!