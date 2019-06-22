Doctors Discuss The Scary Side Effects Of Spanx

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Anyone who’s ever worn shapewear undergarments like Spanx can tell you they feel like a medieval torture chamber for your internal organs, but hey, a little kidney squeezing never hurt anyone. Or … did it? Huffington Post assembled a panel of three doctors — a gastroenterologist, a dermatologist, and a chiropractor (this is starting to sound like the setup for a really lame joke, but I swear it’s not) — and asked them if Spanx can actually cause any harm to your health. Their answers were illuminating, and also kinda terrifying. Read on for the full list of potential shapewear side effects…

Acid reflux

Heartburn

Erosive esophagitis

Stifled digestion

Abdominal discomfort, bloating, and gas

Shallow breathing

Exacerbated irritable bowel syndrome

Stress incontinence

Tingling, numbness, and pain in your legs

Blood clots

Weakened core muscles

Yeast infections

Bacterial infections

Folliculitis

Yikes! The doctors were quick to add that donning shapewear occasionally probably won’t cause any major health problems, but frequent wearings and/or too-tight garments increases your risk.

Four words kept flashing through my head as I read this list: “So. Not. Worth. It.” Anyone else ready to embrace their natural shape?

Original by Winona Dimeo-Ediger