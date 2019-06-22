Doxo Review – The Bill Paying App

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Doxo introduced us to a completely new way of dealing with our bills. In the world where technology is one of the major aspects of our lives, it seems only reasonable that many of our everyday tasks are made easier and faster by the new tech. Bill paying is one of those tasks. SO, what is doxo you might ask. Doxo provides a free service for people to store the bills, statements, and documents. It allows you to keep every important document in one place. Initially, that was all that doxo provided, but then that changed. They also offer a bill payment service, doxoPAY which allows you to pay all of your bills using doxo. For a while, that was all that doxo has had to offer, but then they introduced an auto-billpay feature that puts a limit on how much you will pay. You can put a limit on, for example, 100 dollars so that you can decide to pay for a certain bill as long as it isn’t more than 100 dollars. You can also always see when your bills are due and all the other info you need.

Seven years ago, doxo decided to save you from receiving all the unnecessary paper and help the environment by introducing its Connect QR Code feature that will allow companies that are using the service to add QR codes to the bills. What that means for you, the user, is that you can simply scan the code and make a payment. It’s as simple as it gets. You can see the details of the bill and make a payment all using your smartphone.

The main beauty of all of this is that you can pay bills for multiple providers from one account and one password. There is no way for you to lose your bills nor do you have to waste time rummaging through a pile of papers looking for bills and checking whether they’ve been paid. All of your information, bills, and documents are safely guarded with doxo and you can access them anytime you want from any device. Doxo works for both Android and iOS devices.

The mobile app can also be helpful when it comes to storing your insurance policies, marriage licenses, passwords, and account numbers.

Furthermore, in order to make our lives even easier, Doxo partnered with Coinstar. Coinstar has kiosks that count coins, but with this partnership, came a new feature. The machines also offer bill pay service which means you can pay for utilities, phone bill, cable insurance, car loans, and more at the Coinstar kiosks.

Doxo now has over 3 million users and the number is rising. It is being used by a big number of local governments and businesses such as AT&T, Sound Community Bank, and Puget Sound Energy. The main advantages of using doxo aren’t just accessibility and efficiency, but also the reducing of printing, postage and payment costs.

Doxo is free for users and completely private. They managed to raise around 30 million dollars and their main investors include Bezos Expeditions, Sigma Partners, and Mohr Davidow Ventures.