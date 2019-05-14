Does Angelina Jolie’s Son Believe His Mom Was the Culprit of the Problems with Brad Pitt?

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A year ago, a story broke out that MaddoxChivan Jolie-Pitt, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, believes that his mom was the culprit of the problems with his father. This story was soon discovered to be completely false and we can nowadays see that Maddox is, in fact, very close to Angelina Jolie.

The National Enquirer and RadarOnline published a story on May 11, 2018, which indicated that Maddox believed that the reason for his parents’ disagreements wasn’t Pitt, but Angelina and her bizarre behavior. There was also a source quoted in the outlets, which claimed that Angelina is the culprit of the family’s issues. Moreover, the tabloid also added that Maddox is considering to move in with Pitt.

What also convinced Maddox was the fact that he heard that Angelia had prayed at the burial site of Pol Pot, which is the brutal revolutionist responsible for the genocide in Cambodia, where he was born. The outlets also claimed that as soon as Maddox learned about his mother’s trip, he decided to ask his father to move in with him. However, there were no evidence or indications that Angelina has ever been to the grave of Pol Pot.

Now, exactly 12 months since the story broke out, it is evident that it was a complete bogus. In fact, the 43-year-old actress has been spending a lot of time with her oldest son and there are a number of photographs to prove that. Moreover, it was only 3 months ago when Angelina went with Maddox on a tour of New York University.

So, the last year story was completely false and the same outlets have contradicted themselves in a number of other similar stories. It was only two months ago when the same outlet claimed that Angelina was moving to New York in order to be closer to Maddox and get away from Brad Pitt. Moreover, only two weeks ago the magazine claimed that Angelina was dying and is going to leave her fortune only to Maddox. The story said that Maddox will receive $116 million fortune from his mother just for sticking to her during the divorce, which is quite contradictory to the first story we mentioned.

The truth is that Maddox never though that his mother is the reason for the family’s issues, he never considered moving in with Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie isn’t relocating to New York. Plus, she is also not dying and leaving her fortune to her oldest son.

Source: gossipcop.com