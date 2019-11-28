Does Brad Pitt See His Kids After Rumors That He is Dating Alia Shawkat?

Ever since it came out that Brad Pitt was dating Alia Shawkat, the tabloids have been full of stories about Angelina not letting her children see her father and being angry because Brad has a girlfriend. However, the rumors that the Hollywood actor is with Alia Shawkat are not true and it has been confirmed that they are not together.

As of last week, we have witnessed increased speculation that Brad has a new girlfriend since they were both seen at the same evening events. The spokesperson of the actor, exclusively for Gossip Cop, confirmed that they were only friends and that there were no feelings between them or romance. Also, many other magazines have confirmed this.

Some magazines have refused to believe the story is not true and have continued to tailor fiction to where Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat are a new Hollywood couple. They even cited a reliable source who said and confirmed that Angelina Jolie was not happy about the new circumstances.

”As soon as she heard there was another woman in Brad’s life, Angelina immediately withheld access to their kids. She’s meant to send them over to his place every few days, but instead, she hit the roof over the fact that he’s been dating under her nose and refused to hand them over,” allegedly reliable source said.

They even go further in making up a story and the supposed source also says that Jolie ”even threatened to leave the country”.

”Apparently, she argued that Brad had not stuck to their handshake agreement by telling her if he had a girlfriend, which left her free and clear to violate it at her end by taking the kid overseas without his permission,” explained source close to this couple.

The beginning of this story is in April when Pitt and Jolie are legally divorced. The acting couple wanted to be divorced first and then to settle other matters and legal issues. If Jolie was so worried about Brad Pitt’s potential new girlfriends, she would surely never sign his divorce papers. It’s also silly to think that she would leave the country with her children because of Brad’s new girlfriend.

”She even goes to a private airport before Brad got a police friend to intervene at the eleventh hour. The cop buddy calls Angelina and warns her that taking their kids without Brad’s permission would be a huge mistake- and in the eyes of the law, leaving the country without their father’s say could be seen as kidnapping. Thankfully, they talked sense into her and she reluctantly went back to negotiating with Brad through their lawyers,” the same source added.

This whole story is fictional, and no part of it is true, ranging from Jolie’s escape by private jet to the love affair of Pit and Shawkat. None of this is true and everything was invented for better selling and promoting that magazine.

This is not the first time that a magazine has made up stories about Pitt and related it to different women. In August, we witnessed the story that Pitt was on a Europe trip with Margot Robbie, who is a happily married woman, and in February, tabloids raved about Pitt’s relationship with Charlize Theron, which was also not true.

The only fact here is that they often associate Brad Pitt with beautiful women.