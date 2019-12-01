Does This Make My Toes Look Fat?

That stabbing sensation in a woman’s toes may not always be from her do-me heels. In rarefied circles, it’s a little jab of Botox. Dr. Suzanne Levine is a New York City aesthetic podiatrist for the “Gossip Girl” set, and she perks up the wrinkly feet of ladies who lunch—so their Louboutins won’t reveal their ages.

Dr. Levine charges $500 for Pillows for Your Feet, her biannual Juvaderm and Sculptra injections. “[Some women] are so embarrassed, they go to a separate section of Bergdorf to try on shoes, and they leave their socks on during intimate moments, or even at their gynecologist’s office, which I just find so hilarious,” she says.”

To all you ladies out their wearing socks in the stirrups, because you’re afraid your gyno is going to be appalled by your wrinkly feet you, are way obsessed, my dears. Sounds like you need some foot fetishist love.

[NY Observer]

Original by Jessica Wakeman