Dominatrix Suspended From New York Attorney General’s Office

Lawyers in the New York Attorney General’s office are used to cracking down on bad boys. But in Alisha Smith’s case, bad boys may have been paying her top dollar for a public spanking from “Alisha Spark,” her dominatrix alter ego. There are also allegedly photographs of “Alisha Spark” on the internet posing in skintight, latex fetish gear. According to an investigation by The New York Post, the 36-year-old Manhattan lawyer performs at BDSM events for pay — which has caused the AG’s office to suspend her from her job. A source told the Post her employers are concerned she may have been paid for doing this sex work — not just because it could be potentially embarrassing to her employers but because workers are supposed to get approval for any outside work for which they would earn over $1K.

Even, uh, kinky work.I don’t know how I feel about Alisha Smith’s suspension. It seems like an overreaction to me, a response to the stereotype that government employees (cough, politicians, cough) are supposed to be sexless drones. I inherently have sympathy for anyone whose safe/sane/consensual sexual drive is considered taboo by pop culture. Given the negative public perception of sex work, I could understand why she may not have asked for approval to do it. It may be unethical, but doubt she’s the only employee who’s ever done it. As the legal blog Above the Law sarcastically put it, “I’m sure that’s a rule that always enforced.”

What do you think about Alisha Smith’s suspension?

Original by Jessica Wakeman