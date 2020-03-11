Donald Trump Mocked After Writing About the CoronaVirus Situation on Twitter

Donald Trump has often been criticized for his way of dealing with the coronavirus. This time he expressed his frustration on Twitter. However, a lot of people were not happy with what they were hearing from him. Because of that, he earned a lot of criticism.

Since the stock market experienced a big drop with the Dow alone suffering from a loss of over 2,000 points because of the growing concern of the coronavirus or COVID-19 in the US, Trump blamed the media and also the Democrats for making the situation a bigger deal than it actually is. “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American,” he tweeted.

The public was outraged at his remarks since people think he was not dealing with the problem correctly.

“Trump lied on Feb 25 saying the #coronavirus was NOT spreading, he lied Friday saying the US had enough virus test kits, he lied that virus would end in April with “heat,” he lied saying this was a “hoax.” Trump should be criminally charged!” said Dean Obeidallah, a radio show host.

The rest of his tweets were about the Obama/Biden administration. He called them the most corrupt administration in the country’s history. Because of that claim, he earned a lot of backlash from the public.