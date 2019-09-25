Don’t Bring Your Electronic Devices in Your Bedroom When You’re about to Sleep

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Your electronic devices don’t belong in your bedroom. You shouldn’t use them especially when you’re about to sleep. You have to send a signal to your brain that you need to rest, and your electronic devices will do otherwise. The best option is to leave everything in the living room. You need to stop working or browsing information when it’s time to sleep.

Get used to it

You might find it difficult to not have your phone with you in bed. You still want to continue scrolling information even while you’re about to sleep. Once you stop doing it, you will find the process to be challenging. Eventually, you will get used to it and you won’t have a hard time sleeping.

Think about taking a rest

Your bedroom is a place where you rest. You should stop thinking about other things when in bed. You shouldn’t even bring food in your bed. You might feel concerned since there are too many things you need to do. However, you will always have the next day to do these tasks. For now, you need a nap and to recharge for the day ahead.

There’s too much content online

If you don’t want to miss anything on social media, you need to realize that the content seems endless. There are thousands of videos getting uploaded every hour. You don’t have time to view all of them. There’s nothing wrong with not keeping yourself abreast of everything. You can check them out in the morning or at any other time when you have nothing on your hands.

Think about your health

Your body suffers when you don’t get enough sleep. You can’t continue this lifestyle since it could adversely affect your health. You have to change now before it’s too late. Force yourself to sleep at a certain hour until it becomes a natural habit. You also have to wake up at the same time each day, even during the weekends.

Apart from not getting enough sleep, overuse of your phone could also increase your chances of radiation exposure. Your mobile devices emit radiation, and you could end up with severe illnesses later in life. If you want to avoid radiation, you need to lessen the time spent on your phone. You may also use EMF blockers like the ones you can buy at www.lifeenergysolutions.com if you want to get protection now.

When it’s time to sleep, you have to put everything down and rest. Work can wait until the next day and so can many other things. Besides, your employer doesn’t pay you to keep working late at night. You have to give time for yourself to rest. You also don’t want your work to get affected because you didn’t have enough rest. If you need an alarm to wake up the next day, you can use a traditional alarm clock that works just like the one on your phone.