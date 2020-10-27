Doors as a Key Element in Interior Decoration – 2020 Guide

When building or remodeling a house, the decoration options are multiple, but the doors to decorate are a key element that will make our spaces look good. A door is the first image at the entrance to a home, therefore, to make a good first impression it is important to choose the right door.

There are many doors to choose from in the market, but the selection will depend on matching the decoration of the place and your tastes. Next, we will be talking a little about which are the most used doors to decorate. We will talk a little about the classic styles and those that are a trend in interior decoration. Here are some ideas that were taken from Todopuertas.net.

Classic doors, never go out of style

A favorite in interior decoration is the classic ones. These show off their characteristic brown color of natural woods and have been the number one choice for doors for years. The preference for them is due to their long durability and the elegance they produce when decorating with them.

Classic wooden doors have also been renovated over the years, and their shade of brown has changed. They are available in various sizes and are very useful to decorate the entrances of rooms and bathrooms. Those who opt for a more conservative and minimalist style prefer this type of classic doors, however, they match quite a lot with almost any decoration in the home.

Rustic doors for natural decoration

Those looking for a style of decoration with a more natural tendency can choose rustic ones. These types re very well suited to Nordic-style decorations or houses looking for a cabin-like atmosphere. They provide freshness for the decoration and are designed with resistant materials such as pine, which means that they have long durability.

They are characterized by having a pronounced texture and relief, in addition to being available in a wide variety of shades that start from brown. They are generally of solid build, providing long durability. Without hesitation, the rustic doors give a fresh and personal touch to the decoration, and they are also of very good quality.

Another very important advantage of them is that they are very useful for isolating rooms and keeping them quiet. These types are widely used for bedrooms, as they allow you to obtain the necessary silence to rest isolated from the noise of the city.

Doors with stained glass for greater lighting

Another of the widely used styles is the installation of stained glass doors. When using them, multiple benefits are obtained, such as obtaining better lighting in the spaces and having a quite pleasant decoration.

Doors with stained glass are available in various models, from single embedded glass to various inlaid glass in creative looking sections. These types are available in various models with natural, lacquered, and colored finishes.

The creative design provided by stained glass doors matches quite well with spaces that have windows located near the door. They can also be located in dimly lit spaces to take more advantage of sunlight.

Folding doors to take advantage of space

Better results in decoration and distribution of space are more possible with folding ones. This type makes it possible to distribute very large or very small spaces elegantly and creatively. They are also widely used to decorate entrances to bathrooms and bedrooms, depending on personal taste.

Folding doors adapt to all types of decoration and are usually an economic option to segment spaces and decorate at the same time. They are available in resistant materials such as wood and PVC and are easy to install thanks to their highly resistant aluminum rail and bearing system.

Lacquered doors, the current trend in interior decoration

The trend in interior decoration is currently oriented towards the use of lacquered ones. And it is that this type of doors can be obtained in a wide variety of colors, they are of very good quality and combine with almost any type of decoration. There are dozens of lacquered designs from which you can choose, they can be achieved with reliefs and creative textures that give a more pleasant appearance.

This type of lacquered doors provides the decoration with an original and personalized design since in the manufacturing the finishes are made by hand by professionals. An advantage of lacquered doors is that they are also available in solid materials, made from the strongest and most durable wood.

Barn doors, for an original decoration

Even though barn doors are mostly used in stables, they are very useful to the monument for originally decorating interiors. If you are a lover of the rustic, classic, and natural style of North American barns, these ones are for you.

Barn doors also provide a lot of practicality at home, thanks to their custom-made sliding system. There are different colors and styles of this type, oriented towards the shades of brown, which allows it to match almost any interior decoration.

To give an original and distinctive decorative touch from other places, this is the ideal door. They also have the ease of being installed in any area of ​​the home. They are commonly installed in warehouses, game rooms, and others are attracted to placing them at the entrances to the bedrooms.

Conclusions and recommendations

In the market, there are a variety of doors with different construction materials, but wood at the decorative level is still the best option. Nothing looks as elegant as a wooden door, compared to those made of aluminum and iron.

Solid wood doors have a low risk of acquiring moths over time, as they are of optimal quality and workmanship. This represents an advantage, as it saves money with its long durability.

These types are just some of the options available to decorate interiors. Remember that combining the selected door with the rest of the environment is very important to create visual harmony in the spaces. Although it is also very important that when choosing right one to decorate you put into practice your tastes, after all, you must create an environment where you feel comfortable and at ease.